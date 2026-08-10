The atmosphere at the Johan Cruijff Arena was thick with tension on Sunday when Godts was named among the substitutes for the Eredivisie clash against PEC Zwolle. Given the intense interest from Ligue 1, many supporters and pundits immediately jumped to the conclusion that the 21-year-old was forcing a move away from Amsterdam.

Speaking to ESPN, Godts was adamant that his absence from the starting lineup had nothing to do with transfer politics or a lack of desire to represent the club. "I felt a slight niggle yesterday in training and was still feeling a little too much discomfort in my hamstrings,” Godts explained. "If I really didn’t want to play, I wouldn’t have played in the last two matches either. We need to put an end to this rumour. I love Ajax. I grew up here and I’m happy to still be able to play for Ajax."