A surprisingly early draft pick signals that a German-born tight end has officially arrived in the NFL

“I’ve shown I can run fast and catch the ball, but people also appreciate my blocking. There aren’t many tight ends in the NFL or in college who can do both,” Klein said, then emphasizing his leadership. “What sets me apart is how I treat others. I have a relationship with the people who do my laundry or make my breakfast. A lot of guys have looked up to me as a role model.”

Klein, who moved to the U.S. in 2019 after finishing school, says he never had a backup plan. “Sometimes I say: change tyres. But I don’t know. My Plan A was always: I’ll move to the US and make it into the NFL. And Plan B was always that Plan A would work out,” he said.

The other six Germans in the draft—Paul Rubelt (Frankfurt/Oder), Mark Petry (Hochheim), Florian Stahler (Cologne), Maurice Heims (Hamburg), Felix Leppen (Witzenhausen), and Leo Blumentritt (Weichs)—face a tougher battle to secure a roster spot.