Inter Miami’s $45 million gamble backfires: Lionel Messi’s Herons crash out in embarrassing Champions Cup exit

Lionel Messi didn’t fancy the handshakes at the end. Instead, after losing to Nashville in admittedly cruel fashion - thanks to the away goals rule - he stormed down the tunnel.

It had been a mixed night for Miami’s captain. In the seventh minute, he scored his 900th career goal. In the 74th, he could only watch as Nashville’s Cristian Espinoza bundled the ball over the line following some fairly shambolic Miami defending. Miami, as hosts, needed a goal of their own. It never came.

And so Miami have failed. The CONCACAF Champions Cup is an odd competition, but one that, historically, has served as a measure of the relative prowess of MLS teams. Want to be the best team on the continent? Beat all of the others. In the end, Miami couldn’t beat one of their own.

It comes at a particularly bleak juncture for the Herons, not least because co-owner Jorge Mas had announced, with rather clear intent, that Miami would throw everything at the Cup this year. They had won MLS Cup, Leagues Cup, and Supporters’ Shield in each of Messi’s three seasons in South Florida.

But they will have to wait, it seems, for trophy No. 4, marking a massive blow for a team that spent so much and has been hyped by so many.