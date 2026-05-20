Germany can breathe a sigh of relief—they've already found someone to blame! This is historically significant, because whenever things don't go to plan, someone always has to take the fall. Should the German national team, in whatever form, disappoint at the upcoming World Cup, the root cause has already been identified.
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A completely disastrous performance! Julian Nagelsmann has done himself no favours with a series of questionable decisions
Just as after the crushing exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, observers will soon look beyond the on-field action and examine the bigger picture. Back then, the debate centred on the team's political stance and the players' public statements, factors many believed held the side back.
Four years on, the crux of the problem lies in the present, during these final days of the Bundesliga season. "There will be decisions that probably won't be met with a great deal of understanding," national coach Julian Nagelsmann had already revealed to kicker on 1 March regarding his selection policy for the World Cup. It was the central statement in a remarkably extensive interview in which Nagelsmann, unlike almost any national coach before him, offered decisive individual critiques of players, some of them unsolicited.
That prediction has already proven prescient, even though the final squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament has not yet been officially announced. Partly to blame is the communication disaster surrounding Manuel Neuer's return as first-choice goalkeeper, a fiasco that has spun out of control and further shaken Nagelsmann's credibility in the public eye—and almost certainly within parts of the squad.
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Nagelsmann is poised to step straight into a controversy.
On the other hand, it is only fair to note that these leaks have been flowing to the media for days, revealing which players will join the squad and which can book their holidays. The DFB will hardly welcome such disclosures, and on this scale they are unhealthy—something rarely seen in other major footballing nations.
As a result, Thursday's announcement is unlikely to spring any major surprises; the suspense has evaporated. Nagelsmann's explanations will therefore be closely scrutinised, especially his reasoning behind the goalkeeper decision. Several pitfalls already await the national coach, as past events illustrate.
From Joshua Kimmich's surprise demotion to midfield, to contradictory statements about the roles of Leon Goretzka and, especially, Aleksandar Pavlovic—whom he recently misrepresented on Aktuelles Sportstudio—to the Deniz Undav affair, Nagelsmann has already stepped on several rakes and owns full responsibility for the fallout.
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Nagelsmann's appearance on a TV chat show has damaged his reputation
Take his appearance on ZDF last Saturday, for instance: it is to Nagelsmann's credit that he did not cancel the long-scheduled slot, even though he had in the meantime pushed back the squad announcement by a few days. However, given the controversy surrounding Neuer and Oliver Baumann – which the media had blown out of all proportion just hours earlier – his appearance was now accompanied by high expectations.
Yet he disappointed on every front, saying nothing of substance and uttering not a single word on personnel matters. Instead, he claimed he had not even seen the 55-man preliminary squad list that must be submitted to FIFA in advance. Nagelsmann would have been better off spending the evening at home and skipping the trip to the Mainz TV studio. As it stands, the appearance has undoubtedly damaged his reputation.
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Nagelsmann has experienced a striking decline in form.
That shift has been clear ever since in countless comment sections, both in the media and among fans. Nagelsmann has lost considerable credibility, taking a surprising nosedive.
Two years ago, on the eve of the home European Championship, the 38-year-old enjoyed a significant rise in popularity and high approval ratings. Now, however, his approach is drawing sharp criticism from experts and even from national opinion-maker Uli Hoeneß, and public sentiment has swung decisively against him.
There is little sense of optimism or euphoria ahead of Thursday's squad announcement and the first group match a few weeks later, despite Germany's seven-match winning run.
Germany's group matches at the 2026 World Cup
Match Date Germany vs. Curaçao 14 June, 7 pm (German time) Germany vs. Ivory Coast 20 June, 10 pm (local time) Germany vs. Ecuador 25 June, 10 pm (German time)