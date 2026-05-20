A completely disastrous performance! Julian Nagelsmann has done himself no favours with a series of questionable decisions

Just as after the crushing exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, observers will soon look beyond the on-field action and examine the bigger picture. Back then, the debate centred on the team's political stance and the players' public statements, factors many believed held the side back.

Four years on, the crux of the problem lies in the present, during these final days of the Bundesliga season. "There will be decisions that probably won't be met with a great deal of understanding," national coach Julian Nagelsmann had already revealed to kicker on 1 March regarding his selection policy for the World Cup. It was the central statement in a remarkably extensive interview in which Nagelsmann, unlike almost any national coach before him, offered decisive individual critiques of players, some of them unsolicited.

That prediction has already proven prescient, even though the final squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament has not yet been officially announced. Partly to blame is the communication disaster surrounding Manuel Neuer's return as first-choice goalkeeper, a fiasco that has spun out of control and further shaken Nagelsmann's credibility in the public eye—and almost certainly within parts of the squad.