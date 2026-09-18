‘Number has to be right’ - £70m-rated Yankuba Minteh can still get Liverpool transfer as Brighton legend says right winger would ‘suit’ needs at Anfield

It may be that Liverpool ask questions again in January, as their obvious needs are not going away, with ex-Seagulls striker Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - telling GOAL when asked if he sees an agreement being reached: “Possibly.

“Everyone's different. Everyone reacts differently to these inquiries, these clubs that come in. Some say, ‘okay, dust it off, let me carry on playing my football’. Others are, ‘I really want to get there, I'll do anything to get there now’.

“And it depends on the agent, depends on the people that he's got around him as well. So, everyone's different but, yeah, Liverpool's still in need, and he's very direct. He gets the ball into the box. He would suit them. I do think he would suit them, but Brighton won't just let somebody go for nothing.

“You've seen that they get good value for all of their players that they sell on. So, the number has to be right for Brighton, firstly. And hopefully that number is right. And listen, hopefully he goes, if that's where he wants to go.

“Brighton have a way of churning out more and more players, and you can see that. Yankuba's not been there recently, but the lads that have come in have all done a great job.”