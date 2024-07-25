Trent Williams 49ers
Abhinav Sharma

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is placed on reserve/did not report list amid training camp holdout over new contract

San Francisco 49ers' star left tackle Trent Williams is holding out of training camp due to contract issues.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Big-name training camp drama in San Francisco
  • Brandon Aiyuk unhappy with his 49ers contract; watching from sidelines
  • Williams follows suit & holds out of training camp over contract issue
  • Checkout more of GOAL's NFL content below:

NFL 2024: Most notable players to retire this offseason following shocking Shaquil Barrett and Kenyan Drake announcements

NFL 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Top 5 Remaining Free Agents after Jamal Adams signs with the Tennessee Titans

NFL 2024 : Five NFL offensive players poised to breakout this season

NFL 2024 : Five defensive players poised to breakout this season