AFP
'Is it a trophy buy?' - Liverpool fans demand answers as Jeff Bezos consortium targets minority stake
Financial windfall for Fenway Sports Group
According to a report by BBC Sport, the consortium involving Bezos is in advanced talks to buy a 30% stake in Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group bought the club for £300 million in 2010 when they were reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy. If this proposed sale goes through, Fenway Sports Group would receive £1.35bn, valuing the club at £4.5bn.
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire outlined the immense benefits for the current owners. "It's a great deal for FSG," Maguire said. "They generate more than £1bn from the deal and still keep control - this represents the best of both worlds." The group have previously accepted outside investment, but this dwarfs previous figures.
- Getty Images News
Amazon founder targets Premier League expansion
Bezos boasts a personal fortune of around $257bn and is joined by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Amit Bhatia in the consortium. While this group have vast wealth, BBC Sport notes that the Premier League squad cost ratio financial rules mean supporters should not expect Liverpool to start spending significantly more on transfer fees immediately.
Instead, funds are tied to commercial income. "The deal could be a straight share sale by FSG to the new group, in which case there would be no financial implications for the club itself," Maguire added. Bezos recently filed to sell 15m Amazon shares, demonstrating the sheer scale of the financial resources at his disposal.
Supporters raise concerns over new investment
Despite the immense wealth of the prospective investors, Liverpool supporters are approaching the situation cautiously. Fans have concerns about how Amazon workers have been treated previously and are determined to protect the working-class values the club have historically held. This pushback is spearheaded by Spirit of Shankly, an independent supporters' union that acts as a watchdog to safeguard the club's heritage and fan interests against purely capitalist moves.
They have officially raised several pertinent questions. "We would like to know what the buying consortium will get in return for their 30% stake," an SOS spokesperson said. "Specifically, what would be the level of involvement in the control of the club and will they take a seat or seats on the board? And of huge importance, what due diligence is being done on the potential consortium of investors? Does this potential consortium have the best interests of the club at the forefront or is it a 'trophy' buy?"
- Getty Images Sport
What the future holds for Liverpool?
Looking ahead, the consortium must finalise negotiations with Fenway Sports Group before any official announcement is made. If the initial minority investment proves successful, a full acquisition could eventually become a reality. However, the immediate focus will remain on whether this massive injection of capital will actively improve the squad on the pitch or simply line the pockets of the current ownership.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting