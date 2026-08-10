AFP
Jeff Bezos to Liverpool?! Amazon founder closing in on minority stake at Anfield as part of billionaire consortium
Billionaire consortium eyes Anfield move
The dawn of a new era at Liverpool could be just days away as Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is closing in on a deal to acquire a minority stake in the Merseyside club. According to Sky News, Bezos is part of an elite consortium of the world's wealthiest individuals, including Amit Bhatia and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, who are looking to purchase "roughly one third" of the Premier League outfit.
This potential investment marks a major shift for Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have been open to external investment to help the club compete at the highest level of the global game. FSG have officially acknowledged the interest from the party, marking a major step forward in the negotiations. In a formal communication regarding the potential transaction, FSG noted: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."
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Amit Bhatia leads the charge
The syndicate is spearheaded by Bhatia, a figure well-versed in the world of professional sports and high-level business. Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, previously held a stake in Championship side Queens Park Rangers, providing him with the necessary experience to navigate the complexities of English football ownership.
The report indicates that the deal is moving at a rapid pace, with the possibility of a formal announcement arriving as early as this week. While there is a chance the timeline could slip into next week, the momentum behind the bid suggests that FSG is ready to welcome the new partners.
Transforming Liverpool's financial power
Should the deal be finalised, it would provide Liverpool with unprecedented financial backing as they look to compete with the state-owned wealth of Manchester City and Newcastle United. Bezos, whose personal fortune is estimated to exceed $280 billion according to Forbes, has flirted with sports ownership in the past, having been linked with NFL franchises such as the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.
FSG's tenure at Anfield has been defined by stability and success, having rescued the club from the brink of administration following the disastrous reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Under their stewardship, the club ended their long wait for a Premier League title and secured Champions League glory.
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Transition on and off the pitch
The potential arrival of Bezos and company comes during a period of significant change for the Reds on the field. The club is currently navigating a season of transition following the sacking of head coach Arne Slot and the high-profile departure of Mohamed Salah. To combat these changes, the recruitment team has been active in the market, securing the likes of Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.
One primary target for the remainder of the summer window is Bradley Barcola, with reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain may be open to a sale. While negotiations for the Frenchman have yet to produce a breakthrough, the promise of new billionaire backing could provide the necessary leverage to get the deal over the line.
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