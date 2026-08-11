Mykhailo Mudryk makes his preference clear as Chelsea consider 'surprise' next move for winger

While interest in Mudryk is high across the continent, the player has a specific vision for his immediate future. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk would prefer to remain in the Premier League next season if an agreement is reached to send him out on loan.

"Chelsea are open to considering loan proposals for Mudryk to let him play regularly after return. Italian clubs as well as RC Strasbourg are options but understand Mudryk’s preference would be a loan to a Premier League club," Romano explained on X.

Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club under the BlueCo umbrella, have already secured goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on loan and were thought to be a natural destination for Mudryk. However, the lure of staying in the English top flight remains strong.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City have emerged as a potential destination, with the former Blues boss looking to bolster his attacking options following the Sky Blues' promotion back to the