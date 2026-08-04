Mykhailo Mudryk is out to rediscover his best form at Chelsea after returning to the pitch, his four-year doping ban reduced.

The winger is currently in Hong Kong for Chelsea's pre-season training camp, though the Ukraine international (28 caps) could be in line for a season-long move away from the club.

According to "Foot Mercato", Strasbourg have registered their interest in a one-season loan for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man. They sit within the same ownership group as Chelsea.

Quizzed on the future of his 25-year-old, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso turned first to the matter of easing the winger back into the fold.

"Everything happened very quickly, so the most important thing for us is to focus on him, and to make sure he feels integrated again into the group's dynamic, and that he is an integral part of the team," he told a press conference.

On his player's Stamford Bridge future, Alonso kept his cards close to his chest. "We need to assess the situation, but there is one thing that is certain... It is a special case, and we have to understand it," he added.

Mudryk's contract runs until 2031. The suspension kept him out for around 20 months.