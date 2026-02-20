Tigres UANL are desperate to snap back to winning ways in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 when they host a confident Pachuca side chasing a third straight league victory.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tigres vs Pachuca, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tigres vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Tigres and Pachuca will kick off on 21 Feb 2026, at 01:00 GMT and 20:00 EST.

Match Preview

Tigres UANL saw their impressive five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions end with a defeat to Cruz Azul in their latest outing.

Sitting seventh in the standings, the Nuevo León giants will be desperate to claim a vital home win over Pachuca in this matchday seven clash to stay in touch with the league's pace-setters.

Pachuca, on the other hand, are riding a five-match unbeaten run in the Liga MX Clausura 2026, having secured back-to-back victories with a convincing home win over Atlas in their most recent outing. Currently placed fifth in the standings, Esteban Solari's side could climb as high as second with a win over Tigres, depending on other results.

Injuries, key stats

Tigres UANL have Marco Farfán out long-term with a foot fracture, while Pachuca have a long injury list.

Andrés Micolta, Alan Mozo and Elias Montiel are the Pachuca players sidelined by injuries.

In their last five Liga MX meetings, Tigres UANL are undefeated in three games, winning all of them.

Pachuca won one game in April 2024, and they drew once, 0-0, in April 2025.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

