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Book World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets: FIFA Official Resale, Mexico resale, information & more

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All you need to know about getting your hands on World Cup 2026 resale tickets

World Cup 2026 fever is intensifying with the North American tournament kicking off on June 11. 

Tickets may have been flying off the shelves, especially with all the teams and matches now confirmed, but don’t worry if you haven’t sorted yours yet.

Let GOAL give you the latest rundown on World Cup 2026 tickets, including information about buying official resale tickets and more.

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When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. 

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

How to get World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site, since September 2025. The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. 

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for booking resale tickets.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents.

Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. 

Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

Secondary Marketplaces

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability. 

While secondary markets exist, it’s always worth being cautious when purchasing tickets via this route and prices can be heavily inflated.

It’s also important that you ensure that any third-party seller uses the official FIFA Ticket Transfer feature when moving the ticket directly into your FIFA account.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

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How much are World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Boston) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Los Angeles) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)64,091 
 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New York/New Jersey) 78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)65,827 
 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, San Francisco Bay Area) 69,391 
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

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