Argentina vs Switzerland Predictions: End of the road for the Swiss

Our betting expert expects Argentina to continue with the momentum they’ve built over the last two rounds and book their ticket to the semi-finals.

Best predictions for Argentina vs Switzerland

Argentina Moneyline @ -140

Argentina totals - over 1.5 goals @ +100

BTTS - Yes @ +110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Champions to capitalise on Swiss inexperience

Argentina showed their resilience in the knockout rounds of this competition. It wasn’t an easy path to the quarter-finals, but their quality was on display in the end. The world champions have now put together a winning run of 12 games on the trot.

While the Swiss have also recorded four wins in a row, they won just one of their previous six outings. Four draws and a defeat before the start of their winning run is indicative of an unpredictable side. The reality is that the Red Crosses are in uncharted territory. They would have to record an unprecedented third straight knockout victory to get through.

Scaloni’s charges have been in this situation before. They’ve also enjoyed a positive past against the Swiss. Argentina are unbeaten in their last five head-to-heads, winning three of them, including a last-16 clash at the 2014 World Cup.

Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction 1: Argentina Moneyline @ -140

Goals aplenty for the champions

Front-foot tactics were always going to be expected from the champions. They have been clinical in front of goal and are joint-top scorers of the tournament, with 14 goals alongside France. Lionel Messi is still showing the world why he’s the greatest of all time. Goals should be in free flow.

Messi heads into this game topping the scoring charts with eight goals before Kylian Mbappe has a chance to play against Morocco. Despite missing a penalty in normal time on Tuesday, the magician still inspired his team to win the game. Argentina have put together a unique run in terms of the goals they’ve scored.

La Albiceleste have scored exactly three goals in each of their last three matches. They’ve scored three times in five of their previous six outings. For this reason, it’s worth backing the champions to score more than once on Sunday morning.

Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction 2: Argentina totals - over 1.5 goals @ +100

Joy for both sides

While Argentina’s prowess in the final third is well-known, they’ve been slipping defensively in recent outings. The five goals they conceded at this tournament were all shipped across their last three games. That’s an average concession of 1.6 goals per game, a statistic that will encourage the European nation.

Switzerland will back themselves to get some joy in this quarter-final, especially with their record at the World Cup. The Red Crosses’ only blank came in that goalless draw with Colombia. They had scored nine goals in four games before that, averaging 2.25 goals per game.

With Breel Embolo leading the line, Switzerland will have at least one chance their forward can convert. Argentina have also seen both teams score in each of their last three matches. Meanwhile, five of Switzerland’s last seven fixtures have produced the same outcome.

Additionally, three of the last four meetings between these nations saw goals fly in at both ends. It’s not impossible to suggest that there will be goal celebrations from Argentina and Switzerland in this epic quarter-final.

Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction 3: BTTS - Yes @ +110

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 3-1 Switzerland

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: Lionel Messi x2, Lautaro Martinez - Switzerland: Breel Embolo

The world champions have come through to the quarter-finals after overcoming two proper scares in the previous two rounds. The Round of 32 saw Argentina fight hard to see off Cabo Verde, beating them in extra time. It appeared they were on their way out of North America in their last-16 clash with Egypt.

Lionel Scaloni’s charges were 2-0 down in Atlanta and had trailed since the 15th minute of the game. With just 11 minutes to the final whistle, La Albiceleste produced a remarkable turnaround, scoring three goals in 13 minutes. They sealed their place in the next round. The dream is still alive for back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

Switzerland have every reason to be pleased with how they’ve reached this stage. The Red Crosses played out a goalless draw with a tough Colombian side and couldn’t find a winner in 120 minutes. It went down to spot kicks. The Swiss came out on top, setting up a date with the world champions in Kansas City on Sunday.

Murat Yakin’s side have already created history by winning their first-ever knockout match in the Round of 32. By winning their last-16 outing, they’ve now won back-to-back knockouts at a World Cup for the first time. With this being their first quarter-final appearance since 1954, Switzerland will be eager to make an impression.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Switzerland

Argentina expected lineup: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico, Paredes, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Messi, Alvarez

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo