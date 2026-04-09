USA vs Australia Predictions: Irankunda to shine in tight match

Our betting expert expects a close, low-scoring contest with goals at both ends at DSG Park.

Best Predictions for USA vs Australia

USA and Australia to tie @ +270 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -125 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals @ -105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Closely fought contest expected

Despite some good results for both nations this year, neither side have dominated any major opponent. Only two of the USA’s victories have seen a margin of more than two goals, and Australia only scored 2+ on two occasions. That is why they could largely cancel each other out in this match.

America’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador followed a 2-0 win over Japan last month, while Australia beat the Japanese 1-0 back in June. They’re the only mutual opponent they’ve both faced this season, and the similar result may suggest that they are evenly matched. It could be a very interesting affair in Colorado.

Although Christian Pulisic may not be fit to start yet, which will be welcomed by Popovic, they do have other threats. Mat Ryan could return to goal, too, and he won’t be easy for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to score against.

USA vs Australia Prediction 1: USA and Australia to tie @ +270 with BetMGM

Action at both ends

They may not be high-scoring, but both teams do have the ability to net a goal or two. America only failed to score in three of their 15 matches this year, even in defeat. Moreover, Folarin Balogun has scored two goals in two matches ahead of this one.

Additionally, the Socceroos have scored in all of their games this year. They put four past New Zealand over two games in September, but just the one past Canada this month. Teenage Watford star player, Nestory Irankunda, has netted twice in two games, so he’ll be one to watch here.

Both sides have proven that they can find the net, as 11 of their collective games have ended with both teams scoring this year. Both of them scored in their last head-to-head as well, which was in June 2010.

USA vs Australia Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -125 with BetMGM

No goalfest here

This match is unlikely to feature a lot of goals. Although both are likely to get on the scoresheet, they are likely to score just once.

Australia have managed to keep things tight lately, as they’ve managed four clean sheets in their last six games, and they only conceded one in the other two. America’s backline hasn’t been quite as strong, but the Aussies are at a similar level in terms of general quality.

With home advantage, Pochettino hopes to see his side improve on their defensive record, and they have every chance of doing so. If Australia manage to score against them in Commerce City, then they are unlikely to score plenty of goals.

USA vs Australia Prediction 3: Under 2.5 goals @ -105 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The United States of America are trying to bounce back in form ahead of hosting the World Cup next year. They’ve had inconsistent results this year, though, having won eight games and lost almost as many, with six defeats. They will be confident ahead of their match with the Aussies, having secured a come-from-behind draw with Ecuador over the weekend.

Australia, meanwhile, have had an excellent year. They take on the Americans after beating Canada 1-0, a result that made it seven wins from seven in 2025 so far. They’ve already qualified for the World Cup, and Tony Popovic will be very pleased with their progress.

Probable lineups for USA vs Australia

USA expected lineup: Freese, Robinson, Richards, Ream, Weah, Roldan, Morris, Arftsen, McKennie, Tillman, Balogun

Australia expected lineup: Ryan, Italiano, Circati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles, Metcalfe, O’Neill, Balard, Irankunda, Toure