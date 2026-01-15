January 15 is stacked with NBA, NHL, and Copa del Rey showdowns. Underdog’s got your back—drop promo code GOALBONUS and snag $75 in bonus bets to power up your picks.

On January 15, sports fans are in for a thrilling lineup of action. The NHL features the Montreal Canadiens clashing with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET. While the NBA showcases the Phoenix Suns battling the Detroit Pistons at the same time, and earlier in the day. Then, the Spanish Copa del Rey brings Racing Santander face-to-face with Barcelona at 3:00 PM ET—making it a packed schedule across hockey, basketball, and soccer.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.s

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Here is a step-by-step process on how to Claim Your $75 Bonus on Underdog

Access the Offer – Visit Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS.

Sign Up & Verify – Create your account and confirm you’re 21+ to qualify.

Deposit – Add at least $5 to your account.

Make Your Pick – Place a $5+ entry through Underdog’s Picks.

Unlock Your Bonus – Once your entry settles, receive $75 in bonus credits to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important details:

Available only in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Bonus entries cannot be withdrawn as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Soccer—Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Jan 15, 3:00 PM ET (Spanish Copa del Rey, Round of 16)

Barcelona arrive as heavy favorites to progress in this Copa del Rey tie, backed by a long winning streak and a clear quality advantage over Segunda División leaders Racing Santander.

For Barça, look for key creators like Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres to influence the attacking flow — both offer value in shot-based and 1+ shot markets, particularly with Lamine Yamal not at full fitness and potential rotation limiting Lewandowski starts. Midfield pressure from Pedri could also translate into high possession metrics and involvement in chances created.

Racing Santander, despite their lower-division status, have shown offensive resilience this season, scoring in every match, and can threaten on the counter through forwards like Andrés Martín or Juan Carlos Arana. Their shot volume and physical approach could also drive corner or shot count markets.

NHL—Montreal Canadiens vs Buffalo Sabres, Jan 15, 7:00 PM ET

This matchup is best approached through player props, with Montreal’s offense once again flowing through Nick Suzuki (consider him for 1+ point or over shots on goal). Cole Caufield is the clear goal-scoring threat and profiles well for anytime goal or 2+ shots given his shoot-first mentality. On the blue line, Lane Hutson continues to add value in assist and shot props as Montreal’s primary puck-moving defenseman.

For Buffalo, Tage Thompson stands out as the top scoring option and is playable in goal, point, or shots markets, especially against a Canadiens defense that can allow high-danger looks. Rasmus Dahlin offers strong upside in points or power-play point props with his expanded offensive role.

NBA—Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons, Jan 15, 7:00 PM ET

Cade Cunningham is Detroit’s engine with a star-level stat line (27 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists) and will be a key target for points and assists in this one. Jalen Duren offers a strong inside game and a threat on the board, as the Pistons lead the league in rebounding and physical play.

On the Suns’ side, Devin Booker is the primary scorer and playmaker (averaging 25 ppg and 6 apg). However, his questionable status with an ankle issue warrants monitoring pre-game. Royce O’Neale’s three-point production also gives him standalone value in treys-made lines, and with both teams playing at a similar offensive pace and Detroit strong at home, player scoring and rebounding markets may be more predictable than full-game totals.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Underdog Promo Code