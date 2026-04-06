UConn vs Michigan Predictions, Picks and Odds - NCAA Championship Game 4/6

Michigan (-6.5) has steamrolled all of its opponents heading into tonight’s NCAA Championship Game against UConn. UConn has gone 6-0 in previous appearances in title games, but this could be the year the streak finally comes to an end. Michigan -6.5 is quite a popular pick here.

UConn vs Michigan Predictions - 8:50pm ET - 4/6

Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points @ +360

Over 144.5 Points @ -105

Michigan -6.5 @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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UConn vs Michigan Odds

Spread: Michigan -6.5 (-115)

Michigan -6.5 (-115) Moneyline: UConn (+240), Michigan (-300)

UConn (+240), Michigan (-300) Total: 144.5 (O -105, U -115)

UConn vs Michigan Picks

Lendeborg to Give it a Go - Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points (+360)

Given early foul trouble and a sprained ankle/MCL, Yaxel Lendeborg was limited to 14 minutes in Michigan’s dominant 91-73 victory over Arizona on Saturday night. Lendeborg still managed to score 11 points in limited minutes, and his MRI came back negative.

The Big Ten Player of the Year has vowed to play in the final. Expect the senior to lay it all out on the line tonight as Michigan chases its first national title since 1989. Lendeborg scored 20+ points in three consecutive games before Saturday, and he’ll be key for the Wolverines tonight.

Michigan pushes the pace, and that should mean plenty of possessions for the Wolverines tonight. At +360 odds, I wouldn’t hesitate to bet on the “Dominican LeBron” to score 20 points once again.

UConn vs Michigan Prediction 1: Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points @ +360

Frenetic Pace to Lead to Points - Over 144.5 Points (-105)

Four of Michigan’s five tournament games so far have gone over the point total. In the process, the Wolverines have become the first team to score 90 or more points in five tournament games. Don’t expect Michigan to change anything about its game plan tonight.

The Wolverines love to run in transition and could end up catching UConn, a team that is much more comfortable in the half-court, off guard. Don’t be surprised if this results in a game that plays out similarly to UConn’s Elite Eight matchup against Duke.

UConn fell behind by 19 and had to play catch-up in a game that comfortably went over the point total. Tonight, take the over as Michigan’s scoring barrage should continue.

UConn vs Michigan Prediction 2: Over 144.5 Points @ -105

Wolverines to Win Title in Style - Michigan -6.5 (-115)

Michigan’s turnaround under Dusty May has been incredible. After winning eight games two seasons ago, the Wolverines are playing for a national title, and they’ve destroyed their opponents on the way. They’ve won their five tourney games by an average margin of 21.6 PPG.

Arizona looked like one of the best college basketball teams all season until Michigan destroyed the Wildcats by 18 on Saturday. Winning that way, while its star player logged just 14 minutes, is downright scary. This is a nightmare matchup for UConn, whose best players live down low.

With Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr., the Wolverines have the best interior defense in the country. While UConn’s freshman guard Braylon Mullins is a big-time shot maker, UConn likely won’t have the scoring depth to compete in this one.

Don’t be surprised if Michigan wins by double-digits once again en route to a well-deserved national title. At the very least, take Michigan -6.5, which I’d take up to -7.5.

UConn vs Michigan Prediction 3: Michigan -6.5 @ -115

UConn vs Michigan Start Time

Start Time: 8:50 pm ET

8:50 pm ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225, United States

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225, United States TV & Streaming: TNT, TBS, truTV, Max, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Michigan has the second-best net rating ever in KenPom’s ratings heading into tonight’s National Championship Game against UConn. The Huskies have won two of the last three titles, but it’s no surprise that they are underdogs against a historically dominant Michigan team.