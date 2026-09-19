Sevilla vs Barcelona Predictions: Hosts to suffer 2nd home defeat

The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán has been a happy ground for Barca. They have lost only one of their last 10 visits to Sevilla in La Liga.

Best Predictions for Sevilla vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ +140 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Barcelona to score 2+ first-half goals @ +150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Sevilla to get on the scoresheet but ultimately lose

Both teams have scored in each of the last five meetings between these sides. Sevilla have found the net in five of their last six competitive games.

They also landed a rare 4-1 victory over Barcelona on this ground in October 2025. Sevilla scored three at Athletic Bilbao last month.

Flick's side have conceded in three of their last four outings, so the clean sheet angle is well and truly over for now. Even Levante found a way through twice against them last weekend. A Barcelona win remains the overwhelmingly likely outcome. At a 41.7% implied probability to win and concede, this looks like the top value bet from our Sevilla vs Barcelona predictions.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ +140 with BetMGM

Barca’s games are anything but quiet in 2026/27

Barcelona have produced four goals or more in all but one league game this season. Their five matches have yielded five, two, seven, five and six goals respectively.

Only their 2-0 win over Athletic Club fell short of clearing this line. Two of Sevilla's five games have also featured four or more goals.

Sevilla have scored six and conceded six in their last five. The hosts shipped three at home to Atlético already. Barcelona have scored 21 times in five league outings. Flick shows no interest in managing games out quietly, so backing 4+ goals at a 55.56% implied probability looks fair.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Value on Flick’s men to do some first-half damage

Barcelona have cleared this line in all three away league games this season. They won 5-0 at Elche and repeated the scoreline at Valencia. A 4-2 victory at Levante followed the same pattern. An implied probability of 40% for Barca to score twice in the opening 45 minutes looks surprisingly low.

Flick's side start fast and often settle matters before the interval. Raphinha struck inside three minutes against Feyenoord in the Champions League too. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring on six minutes at Mestalla.

Gordon and Yamal are tasked with stretching defences from the outset. Sevilla will have to defend deep from the first whistle.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Bet 3: Barcelona to score 2+ first-half goals @ +150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction: Sevilla: Stassin - Barcelona: Yamal, Raphinha x2

Sixth-placed Sevilla host La Liga leaders Barcelona at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday. The home side aim to become the first side to take a point off Hansi Flick’s men.

Luis García Plaza's side sit sixth after five games. Three wins include a 3-1 success at Athletic Bilbao in August. Sevilla finished 13th last season under two managers, so to be sitting in the European qualification spots at this early stage is encouraging.

Sevilla’s only defeat in the 2026/27 La Liga thus far was a 3-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid. This particular result is a concern ahead of this weekend, as it shows they still lack the ability to compete with La Liga’s elite. Rubén Vargas and Arouna Sangante will sit this one out through injury.

Barcelona are seemingly in a league of their own right now. They have a 100% La Liga record, having scored 21 goals in the process. They also romped to a 5-1 win in their first Champions League league-phase fixture with Feyenoord.

Hansi Flick is operating without a recognised centre-forward - and it’s working beautifully. Raphinha leads the line as a false nine and has been in outstanding form. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain sidelined.

Probable lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona

Sevilla expected lineup: Vlachodimos, Juan Iglesias, Castrín, Kike Salas, Suazo, Agoumé, Fofana, Kochorashvili, Sierra, Stassin, Correia

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan García, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Espart, Rodri, Fermín López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon