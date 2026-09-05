Schalke vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Routine win for defending champs

Newly promoted Schalke were humbled 3-0 by Augsburg on the opening weekend, with Miron Muslić’s side ending the game with ten men.

Best Predictions for Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Moneyline and both teams to score (no) @ +125 with BetMGM

Luis Diaz anytime goalscorer @ -143 with BetMGM

Under 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Schalke’s record offers little hope

Schalke struggled to lay a glove on Augsburg last weekend. They lost 3-0 and failed to register a goal on their Bundesliga return. Bayern have won each of the last five meetings between these clubs.

Schalke have drawn a blank in their last six home league games against Bayern. The most recent encounter finished 6-0 to Bayern.

Ron Schallenberg is expected to miss this one through suspension. That further weakens an already stretched Schalke midfield. Moussa Sylla will be isolated against Upamecano and Kim Min-jae. An implied probability of 44.44% looks fair for a Bayern win to nil.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern Munich Moneyline and both teams to score (no) @ +125 with BetMGM

Best value on Diaz to find the net

Díaz capped Bayern's 5-1 win with a goal against Stuttgart. He was sharp throughout and is now a guaranteed starter.

Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry were both missing for the opener. That leaves Díaz and Michael Olise as the primary wide threats. Harry Kane failed to score against Stuttgart and will be motivated.

Schalke conceded three at Augsburg and spent half an hour a man down. Loris Karius faces a long evening in Gelsenkirchen. Díaz at an implied probability of 58.82% is a short price. The volume of chances should justify it.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Luis Diaz anytime goalscorer @ -143 with BetMGM

DFB-Pokal duty could blunt Bayern’s edge

Bayern visit Osnabrück in the DFB Cup on Wednesday night. That is just three days before this trip to Gelsenkirchen. Kompany may well rotate and manage minutes accordingly, but it’s hard to see Saturday’s XI being fully fit.

Schalke also set up in a compact 3-4-2-1 under Miron Muslić. They kept Augsburg out for 18 minutes before conceding. The scoreline became more one-sided after the red card.

Bayern should win comfortably without needing four goals. If Schalke fail to score, Bayern must score no more than three for this bet to land. At an implied probability of 46.51% this looks like the value bet from our trio of Schalke vs Bayern Munich predictions.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich

Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Kane x2, Diaz

Schalke host Bayern Munich at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday evening. It is Matchday 2, and the Royal Blues are back in the top flight after three years away.

Miron Muslić's side lost 3-0 at Augsburg on their return. Ron Schallenberg was sent off after 62 minutes for hauling down Michael Gregoritsch. The red card ended any hope of them gaining a foothold in the match.

Schallenberg is expected to serve a suspension here. Satoshi Tanaka and Junior Dina Ebimbe are the likely replacements. Edin Džeko and Robin Gosens offer experience from the bench.

Vincent Kompany's champions opened with a 5-1 dismantling of Stuttgart. Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, Alexsandar Pavlović and Luis Díaz all scored at the Allianz Arena. Bayern also beat Dortmund to lift the Supercup.

Jamal Musiala failed a late fitness test before the opener, but he could be fit to return this weekend. Serge Gnabry remains out with a groin problem. Harry Kane is still waiting for his first league goal of the season after drawing a blank against Stuttgart.

Probable lineups for Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 expected lineup: Karius, T. Becker, Katić, Kuruçay, Ljubičić, El-Faouzi, Tanaka, Gosens, Adamu, Aouchiche, Sylla

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlović, Olise, Nathaniel Brown, Luis Díaz, Kane