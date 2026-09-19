Lyon vs Rennes Predictions: Value on visitors to avoid defeat

Six of the last eight Ligue 1 meetings between these sides have featured 4 or more goals. Saturday night’s clash has all the makings of a classic.

Best Predictions for Lyon vs Rennes

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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This fixture has a habit of yielding goals

Six of the last eight Ligue 1 meetings between these sides have produced four goals or more. Lyon won the most recent encounter 4-2 at this ground. Rennes triumphed 3-1 in the reverse fixture last September.

The pattern is well established over several seasons. Rennes have already cleared this line twice in four games this season.

The most obvious risk to this bet is Lyon's record, with only one of their four matches clearing this line in 2026/27. They also played out a goalless draw at newly promoted Paris FC. However, the price is generous enough at an implied probability of around 44.4%.

Lyon vs Rennes Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ +125 with BetMGM

Value on Rennes to start fast

Rennes have scored the first goal in each of their last five matches. They have also led at half-time in four of those five.

That is a strong pattern for a side settling into form. Their 1-0 win at Marseille followed exactly the same script.

Rennes sit joint top of Ligue 1, with 10 points from four games. Lyon have kept it tight rather than fast, conceding just twice in their four matches. Backing Rennes to hit the front early at a 45.45% implied probability is the top value bet from our Lyon vs Rennes predictions.

Lyon vs Rennes Bet 2: Rennes (1st goal) @ +120 with BetMGM

Covering two outcomes in a close call

As it stands, there’s very little to choose between these two sides. Rennes are joint top on 10 points, with Lyon only two points behind.

The visitors won 1-0 at Marseille on Friday to underline their away credentials. Rennes also won this fixture 3-1 last September at Roazhon Park. Lyon have drawn two of their opening four matches already, while both sides are yet to taste defeat.

Backing Double Chance covers two of the three outcomes on the 1X2 market. Based on Rennes’ offensive output, backing them to avoid a loss at an implied probability of just 58.1% looks like a sensible way in.

Lyon vs Rennes Bet 3: Tie/Rennes (Double chance) @ -139 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lyon 2-2 Rennes

Goalscorers prediction: Lyon: Lepaul, Nagida - Rennes: Openda, Tolisso

Lyon host Rennes at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday in Matchday 5 of Ligue 1. The visitors arrive as joint league leaders, with Lille and Monaco also sitting with ten points from their first 4 games.

Lyon have also enjoyed a solid start to 2026/27. They’ve taken eight points from their opening four games. Two wins and two draws leave them fifth and unbeaten after the opening four rounds.

Their most recent outing was a goalless draw away at newly promoted Paris FC. That result summed up a decent yet unspectacular start. Lyon have previously been prolific at home against Rennes, scoring 13 goals across their last four meetings on their own turf.

Rennes sit joint top on 10 points, with three wins and a draw to their name. They beat Marseille 1-0 last week to extend their winning streak to three in Ligue 1.

That was the third win in four matches for the Brittany club. They are also competing in the Europa League this season, so how they juggle those commitments will determine their domestic chances in 2026/27. Franck Haise appears to have a fully available squad for the trip to Lyon.

Probable lineups for Lyon vs Rennes

Olympique Lyonnais expected lineup: Samba, Frankowski, Cresswell, Rouault, Merlin, Camara, Rongier, Blas, Soumaré, Lepaul, Nagida

Stade Rennais expected lineup: Grief, Athekame, Abner Vinicius, Niakhate, Bacher, Morton, Bidstrup, Sulc, Tolisso, Nuamah, Openda