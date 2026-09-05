Inter Milan vs Napoli Predictions: An early test of title hopes

Our betting expert expects this fixture to truly test both teams’ hopes of winning the Scudetto this season, with it likely ending in a stalemate.

Best Predictions for Inter Milan vs Napoli

BTTS - Yes @ -111 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Pio Esposito @ +180 with BetMGM

1x2 - Tie @ +270 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals destined for both sides

Last season, Inter outscored every team in the division by some margin. The hosts scored 89 goals in 38 matches, averaging 2.34 goals per game. It appears that they already have competition in that regard this season. Roma have already scored eight goals without conceding in two games.

Three of Inter’s most recent five games produced goals for both teams. Some defensive lapses have opened the door for their opponents. Having scored in both league matches so far, Napoli are bound to get through the home defence. The visitors have also seen both teams score in four of their last five matches.

This fixture, in particular, has had a knack for delivering goals for both sides. Each of the last five head-to-heads successfully hit the BTTS market, which is primarily why we’re backing it again. Four of the previous five meetings at this specific venue delivered goals for both teams.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ -111 with BetMGM

A new goalscorer for the hosts

Historically, Inter have depended on Lautaro Martinez to carry the goal charge for them. The fact is, the Argentine is 29 years old and has perhaps lost a turn of pace. He recorded nine shots in the box against Cagliari last week and still couldn’t score.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner has yet to get off the mark this term, while Donyell Malen at Roma has already scored five goals. Still, Inter can look to Pio Esposito for a fresh attack. The 21-year-old scored on Matchday 1 and grabbed an assist in Inter’s 4-1 demolition of Monza.

Esposito blanked last weekend, but he still registered an xG (expected goals) of 0.90. The young forward has an overall xG of 1.6, behind only Malen in the entire division. He also missed one big chance and recorded two headed shots, which is why we’re leaning on him to score here.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Pio Esposito @ +180 with BetMGM

Napoli likely to extend unbeaten Inter run

The hosts are on an incredible run of 14 competitive games without defeat. Their previous loss arrived in March this year. Chivu has also stamped his identity on the team since taking over last summer, making Napoli’s task of claiming three points even tougher.

The visitors’ defeat last weekend was their first after a five-game unbeaten streak. Allegri’s side must improve on their away form, as they lost six of 19 such matches last season. However, under his leadership, the Gli Azzurri should be more difficult to beat. The former AC Milan boss is working with a far less glamorous dressing room than the champions, but they should be good enough to cause problems.

Last season’s corresponding fixture finished in a 2-2 draw, part of a run of four stalemates across the last five head-to-heads. Napoli last suffered a league defeat at the hands of Inter in December 2023. The last three meetings where Inter were hosts were all deadlocked, which is a likely outcome in this weekend’s match.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Tie @ +270 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Napoli

Inter Milan 1-1 Napoli Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Pio Esposito - Napoli: Rasmus Hojlund

Inter Milan’s defence of their Serie A title seems to have started perfectly. Christian Chivu’s men recorded back-to-back victories, but that was still not enough to see them top the standings. Roma’s superior goal difference has them occupying first place, thanks to a four-goal advantage.

The Nerazzurri made some crucial summer signings that have certainly strengthened them this season. Four players who’ve joined Inter come with Premier League experience. Given Roma’s strong start to the league campaign, the defending champions have little room for error.

Inter hope to solidify their home form, as they make a play to retain the Scudetto this season. Napoli, meanwhile, will be determined to respond after Inter ended their reign as Serie A champions last season. Antonio Conte could only manage a second-place finish last season, a staggering 11 points adrift of Inter.

That’s possibly the primary reason why he vacated the head coach role at the end of the season. Massimiliano Allegri has taken charge of the Partenopei, and he had a mixed bag of results in his two games. Napoli suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Como last Sunday. It was hardly the result needed before visiting the reigning champions.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Napoli

Inter Milan expected lineup: J.Martinez, Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco, L.Martinez, Esposito

Napoli expected lineup: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay, Politano, Lang, Hojlund