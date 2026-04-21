Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Reds chasing a treble

Our betting expert expects the newly crowned German champions to secure a spot in the DFB Pokal final by beating their hosts inside 90 minutes.

Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

BTTS - Yes @ -250 with bet365

Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals @ -139 with bet365

Handicap - Bayern Munich to win with a -1 handicap @ +104 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Both teams expected to score

The home side have enjoyed relative success in front of goal this season. They scored 60 goals in their 30 league games, averaging two goals per game. In this competition, they’ve scored 12 goals in four games at an average of three goals per match.

Bayern’s fluency in the final third is well-known, as they’ve surpassed 100 goals in the Bundesliga. They’ve scored 109 goals in 30 league games in total, which means they average 3.63 goals per game. Coincidentally, the visitors netted 12 goals in their four German Cup matches this season.

With both teams scoring freely, this game is likely to see plenty of action on Wednesday night. Four of Bayern’s last five outings produced goals at both ends, as they conceded eight goals across that run of matches. Meanwhile, three of Leverkusen’s last four saw both teams get onto the scoresheet.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -250 with bet365

Cup clash to see a goalfest

While we’re expecting both teams to score on Wednesday night, the total number of goals should be high. Two of Die Werkself’s four German Cup matches produced more than three goals. In the league, they average 3.37 goals per game, an indication that goals tend to flow both ways.

The visitors have seen much more goalmouth action in the Bundesliga. Bayern average 4.60 goals per game going both ways. Additionally, three of Kompany’s troops’ last four cup games produced more than three goals.

Two of Leverkusen’s last four outings saw more than three goals go in. Meanwhile, four of Bayern’s last five games produced more than three goals, with their last three in a row ending with the same outcome.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Prediction 2: Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals @ -139 with bet365

The visitors dominate recent history

Leverkusen’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga ended last weekend. However, they lost two of their last five outings across all competitions. It must be noted that Die Werkself were knocked out at this same stage last season by the then third-tier Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayern will be confident of beating the hosts, especially since they are unbeaten against them in the league this season. Leverkusen has not defeated the Bavarians across their last five head-to-heads. Kompany’s men won 19 of their last 20 matches across all competitions, which means they will be confident of winning.

The visitors beat the hosts in three of the last four head-to-heads. Since they’re chasing the treble, it wouldn't be wise to bet against them in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Prediction 3: Handicap - Bayern Munich to win with a -1 handicap @ +104 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: Bayer Leverkusen: Alejandro Grimaldo; Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson, Harry Kane

Bayer Leverkusen’s ambition to finish the Bundesliga season in the top four saw a major setback over the weekend. Die Werkself lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg, conceding the losing goal in the seventh minute of extra time, to drop to sixth in the league.

The good news is that the rest of the pack are quite far away, so the hosts should secure some form of European football next season. With only four games remaining, Leverkusen still have a realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. However, they must overcome some poor results they’ve been getting recently.

At least Hjulmand can turn his attention away from league action. The two-time DFB Pokal champions are in the last four of the German Cup, and a final berth would go a long way in satisfying the fans. However, they must get past the competition’s most successful club, Bayern Munich.



Surprisingly, if Vincent Kompany’s charges can win this match, it will be only their second appearance at a DFB Pokal final since their previous one in 2020. Ironically, Bayern beat Leverkusen in that final to claim their record 20th cup title. On that note, the Reds have already secured their 35th German Championship after Borussia Dortmund lost over the weekend.

No doubt that the Bavarians will focus on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week. However, this is an opportunity for Kompany’s side to secure a treble this season, which means they won’t take this lightly.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba, Vazquez, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo, Maza, Tella, Schick

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Guerreiro, Musiala, Diaz, Jackson