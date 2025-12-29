theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Rams vs Falcons, Wrexham & NBA

When creating an account, use theScore Bet promo/bonus code GOALNEWS. Deposit and stake $10+ on your first eligible bet and get $100 in bonus bets if you win. Kick things off with a bet on the 8:15pm EST Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game.

AFC Wrexham are also in action in the EFL Championship, at 2:45pm EST, when they host Preston North End, who are on a seven-game unbeaten run. In the NBA, the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code

To use theScore Bet promo code and get $100 in bonuses if your first bet wins, follow our step-by-step guide:

This offer is limited to new players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

First, follow the link here to go to theScore Bet’s website Scan the QR code to download the mobile app Then, make an account and provide the promo code GOALNEWS Deposit $10+ and wager $10+ on an eligible sports bet If your bet is victorious, you’ll receive $100 in bonuses, split into five $20 bets You can’t redeem the bonus for cash and must use the bets within one week of receiving them. Otherwise, they will expire.

Playing your theScore Bet promo code $100 bonus:

EFL Championship - AFC Wrexham vs Preston North End - 12/29 2:45PM EST

Preston North End (+210) will look to extend their EFL Championship unbeaten run to eight matches when they head to Wales for a 2:45pm EST kickoff against AFC Wrexham (+130) streaming on Paramount+.

While Preston’s last match finished in a scoreless draw, both teams scored in their preceding nine games. Meanwhile, Wrexham scored five times, and conceded three times, on Friday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Wrexham’s previous three games have averaged five goals and it wouldn’t be surprising if both teams score today (-125). Kieffer Moore (+165 to score) got on the scoresheet twice for Wrexham last time out, and also found the net in the 1-1 draw in the early December reverse fixture.

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs - 12/29 8:00 PM EST

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost five of their last seven games heading into tonight’s game at the San Antonio Spurs (-4.5), which will be televised on NBC. Still, the Spurs haven’t defeated the Cavs for over three years.

That may change tonight, with Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama back in the starting lineup. He scored 32 points in just 28 minutes on Friday against Utah and should put up over 21.5 points (-120) against Cleveland.

I’d highly recommend taking Donovan Mitchell over 4.5 assists (-165) as well, as the Spurs’ gameplan will be focused on shutting him down. Mitchell has averaged nine assists in his last five games against San Antonio and has managed 5+ assists in five of his last six overall.

NFL Monday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons - 12/29 8:15PM EST

Expect a shootout on Monday Night Football as the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ABC, ESPN). The Rams average an NFL-best 30.5 points per game, and the Falcons have scored 20+ in seven of their last eight.

Go with over 49.5 points (-115) as the indoor conditions should help both teams’ passing games. The Rams’ passing game has been firing on all cylinders lately, and QB Matthew Stafford (O/U 269.5 passing yards) is coming off a 457-yard performance.

However, Rams WR Davante Adams is listed as doubtful and the Falcons’ zone coverage tends to limit big passing plays. So, bet on Rams TE Colby Parkinson to catch 4+ passes at -110 odds.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS theScore Bet promo code offer Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If You Win! theScore Bet promo terms and conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Bonus Bets will be credited if your bet wins. Please Gamble Responsibly.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.