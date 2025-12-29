Rams vs Falcons Predictions - Monday Night Football Picks & Odds

Still chasing the NFC West title, the Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) match up with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. LA’s offense has been on fire, as the Rams have averaged 41 points over their previous three games. With that, over 50 points (-110) looks appealing tonight.

Rams vs Falcons Predictions - 8:15pm ET - 12/29

Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards @ +125

Colby Parkinson Over 3.5 Receptions @ -115

Over 50 Points @ -110

Rams vs Falcons Odds

Spread: Rams -7.5 (-110)

Rams -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Rams (-375), Falcons (+300)

Rams (-375), Falcons (+300) Total: O/U 50 (-110)

Rams vs Falcons Picks

Corum Earning More Carries - Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards (+125)

Kyren Williams was the undisputed Rams RB1 entering the season. That distinction has become less clear as the season has gone on, especially given the emergence of second-year back Blake Corum.

Corum averaged 4.8 carries per game over the first six games of the season. In the nine games since, he’s been averaging double-digit rushing attempts (10.8). Rams coach Sean McVay has made Corum a bigger part of the offense, and he’s been seizing the opportunity.

The former Michigan back has picked up 70 yards or more in three of the preceding four games. He missed the 50-yard threshold by just two yards against an elite Seahawks defense last time out, and that shouldn’t happen again.

Only six teams have allowed more rushing yards than the Atlanta Falcons this season, and Corum should be in line for a good game on Monday Night Football.

Rams vs Falcons Prediction 1: Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards @ +125

Pick Parkinson to Bounce Back - Colby Parkinson Over 3.5 Receptions (-115)

With Rams wide receiver Davante Adams listed as doubtful, MVP favorite Matthew Stafford will be without one of his offensive weapons. Given Adams’ potential absence and the Falcons’ prowess defending deep balls, tight ends could play a bigger role in the Rams' offense.

LA tight end Colby Parkinson has had an excellent second half of the season. Parkinson has caught six touchdown passes in the Rams’ last seven games, and Stafford has been targeting him quite frequently.

After catching just two passes for 21 yards in the 38-37 overtime loss against the Seahawks in Week 16, expect Parkinson to have a bounce-back outing. He’s caught four or more passes in three of the last five games and should do so tonight.

Rams vs Falcons Prediction 2: Colby Parkinson Over 3.5 Receptions @ -115

Rams’ Offense Should Drive the Total Over - Over 50 Points (-110)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams lead the NFL with 30.5 points per game. They’ve been even better during the previous five games, as they’ve scored at least 28 points in each outing. During that stretch, LA has averaged 37 points.

The Atlanta Falcons gave up 37 points at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, and playing in an indoor stadium should help the Rams’ passing game even more. Rams QB Stafford had a ridiculous game in the Week 16 loss against the Seahawks, with 457 yards and three TD passes.

While the Falcons tend not to allow big passing plays, there is certainly room for the Rams to have success with shorter plays. Plus, Atlanta’s offense doesn’t look half bad with Kirk Cousins under center.

In back-to-back wins, the Falcons have averaged 27.5 points. Meanwhile, the Rams have allowed 30 or more points in three of their preceding four games, including when they blew a 16-point lead in Week 16. Take over 50 points (-110) here.

Rams vs Falcons Prediction 3: Over 50 Points @ -110

Rams vs Falcons Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm ET

8:15pm ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Address: 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

Tonight on Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from blowing a 16-point lead in a Week 16 loss. The Atlanta Falcons have won back-to-back games, but haven’t faced a quarterback on Matthew Stafford’s level for quite some time.