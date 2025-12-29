bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Rams vs Falcons & NBA

Get in the Game with bet365! Sign up today and enter promo code GOALBET to unlock $150 in Bonus Bets. New users can put their bonus to work across thrilling NFL and NBA markets—don’t miss your chance to join the action!

bet365 bonus Code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

This week’s schedule is packed with marquee matchups: MNF features the Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 PM ET, followed by an NBA clash between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code -$150 Bonus Bets

Sign Up – Register using the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during the process. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re at least 21 years old. Deposit & Bet – Fund your account with a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets automatically.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

With the Safety Net Offer, your first bet is protected—if it loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus funds (up to $1,000).

Once your bonus credits are ready, you can jump into the action across NFL, NBA, and NHL matchups, making every marquee game an even bigger chance to score a win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 29, 8:15 PM ET

The Rams (11-4) come in as clear favorites over the Falcons (6-9), with the consensus spread around Rams -8.5 and moneyline odds roughly Rams -450 vs Falcons +350. The over/under is placed near 49.5 points. The Under (49.5) is attractive given games with either team often finish under or near this mark despite high-powered offense.

Form-wise, both teams are 3–2 in their last five, but the Rams have been far more consistent overall. Rams −8.5 looks like the clean play. They’ve dominated underdog teams this season and cover frequently when favored.

For props, consider the over on Kyren Williams' rushing yards, given his usage and Atlanta’s vulnerabilities vs. the run. Also, the over on Davis Allen's (TE, Rams) receptions, with the Rams missing a top receiver and Atlanta’s zone coverage tendencies, could be a good bet.

Bottom line, Rams −8.5 and the Under on 49.5 looks like the smart core bet. Prop-wise, favoring Kyren Williams' rushing output or Davis Allen's receptions/long catch props might offer good value.

NBA—Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Dec. 29, 8:00 PM ET

The Thunder enter as heavy favorites around –15.5. Oklahoma City (27–5) is among the league’s elite teams, combining a high-powered offense (122.5 PPG) with top-tier defense (allowing roughly 106 points per 100 possessions). Meanwhile, Atlanta (15–18) has struggled lately since Trae Young’s return to the lineup and is winless in their last six games and vulnerable defensively.

Given the mismatch and trends, the Thunder covering the spread looks like the smart bet. For totals, the projected line sits around 235.5–237 (O/U). On props, the spotlight lands on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s been feasting on the Hawks all season, expecting a big scoring night given his recent form and ATL’s struggles defending elite guards.

Expect Thunder to win and cover; lean under the total with value on SGA’s over on scoring/production.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.