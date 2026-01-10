theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Playoffs - Wild Card Saturday

In a third meeting in just six weeks, the Green Bay Packers (-1.5) and Chicago Bears face off in an NFL Playoff Wild Card Game at Soldier Field at 8:00pm EST. Given the Packers’ mounting injury concerns, Caleb Williams and the Bears will feel confident.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears - 1/10 8:00 PM EST

In the primetime game tonight streaming on Prime Video, the Chicago Bears host longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Soldier Field. These teams split their regular-season meetings, and the Bears won the most recent one, 22-16, in Week 16.

Packers QB Jordan Love (O/U 222.5 passing yards) got concussed in that game, but should be ready to suit up tonight. However, the Packers are dealing with injuries to key players like TE Tucker Kraft, DT Devonte Wyatt, CB Nate Hobbs, S Javon Bullard, and DE Micah Parsons.

Green Bay closed out the regular season with four losses in as many games, going just 1-3 ATS in those games. Bullard is the only one of those guys with a chance to play tonight.

Without Parsons and Wyatt mounting pressure, Bears QB Caleb Williams (O/U 208.5 passing yards) should have plenty of time to make plays. Williams is at +115 odds to throw 2+ TD passes for a sixth straight game.

The Bears went 6-1-1 ATS in their final eight games to close out the season, and shouldn’t be doubted anymore. Bet on Chicago’s moneyline (+105).

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers - 1/10 4:30 PM EST

The Carolina Panthers’ 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 was one of the more surprising upsets of the season. As 10.5-point home underdogs for the playoff rematch at Bank of America Stadium at 4:30pm EST (FOX), the Panthers will look to do the unthinkable.

However, they’ve gone 1-3 since beating the Rams while scoring just 16 points per game. Meanwhile, the Rams have averaged 34.8 points per game during the same period. LA is better than Carolina in every phase of the game, and should get revenge if it can take care of the ball.

MVP frontrunner and Rams QB Matthew Stafford sits at +140 odds to throw three touchdown passes, which he did nine times during the regular season.

The 8-9 Panthers made the playoffs on a technicality and put up a -69 point differential in the regular season. Even with five losses, the Rams’ average scoring margin was +10.1 points per game. Bet on the Rams -10.5 (-110) as they should blow out the Panthers today.

