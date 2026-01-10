BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Rams vs Panthers & Packers vs Bears

In tonight’s primetime NFL Wild Card matchup, NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (-1) and Chicago Bears, meet at Soldier Field at 8:00pm EST. It’s just the third playoff matchup between the rivals, who split their regular-season meetings.

Before Packers vs Bears, the Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte at 4:30pm EST.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears - 1/10 8:00 PM EST

In the primetime Wild Card doubleheader, the Green Bay Packers (-1) clash with their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field at 8:00pm EST (Prime Video). The Packers will be missing multiple defensive starters, most crucially, DE Micah Parsons.

Since Parsons got injured in Week 15, the Packers have put up the second-worst sack percentage in the league. They’ve also been a bottom-ten defense over the previous six weeks, and Bears QB Caleb Williams (O/U 203.5 passing yards) stands to benefit.

Williams has put together a string of five consecutive games with two passing touchdowns and is at +120 odds to do so again. It is a bit shocking that the Packers, who closed the season on a four-game losing streak, including a Week 16 loss at Soldier Field, are favorites here.

Sure, Packers QB Jordan Love (O/U 224.5 passing yards) is expected to be back from a concussion, but Green Bay showed little fight in his absence. Bet on the Bears to win (-102) and advance to the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers - 1/10 4:30 PM EST

To get the NFL Playoffs underway, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5, -10.5) and Carolina Panthers (8-9) kick off from Bank of America Stadium at 4:30pm EST (FOX). The Panthers stumbled into the playoffs after losing their final two games by winning a three-game NFC South tiebreaker.

While the Panthers did upset the Rams 31-28 in Week 13, that should only serve as fuel for the visitors today. Rams QB Matthew Stafford (O/U 264.5 passing yards) is the presumptive NFL MVP, but he turned the ball over three times in that game.

Stafford (+150 to throw three TD passes) should have a bounce-back performance, and he’s thrown three TD passes in seven of his last 11 games.

The over has also hit in each of the Rams’ previous six games, and over 46 points (-110) isn’t a bad pick today. LA also led the league in scoring in the regular season, with 30.5 points per game, and has averaged 36.8 points in its preceding five.

This is Panthers QB Bryce Young’s first career NFL playoff game, and it could be one to forget. The Rams should steamroll the Panthers and get revenge here. Lay the points on the Rams -10.5 (-110).

