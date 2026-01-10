Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Rams vs Panthers, NBA & Prediction Markets

The stage is set for an exciting evening of sports action, kicking off with the NFL showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at 4:30 PM ET, followed by a primetime NBA clash as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers, Jan 10, 4:30 PM ET

This NFC Wild Card matchup pits the Los Angeles Rams (12–5) against the Carolina Panthers (8–9) with L.A. as a clear road favorite. Kalshi has the Rams victory at 86¢, with Rams -10.5 at 50¢, and the total posted at roughly 46.5 points.

The Rams bring one of the league’s most explosive offenses into the postseason, while Carolina backed into the playoffs but owns home-field and confidence after a regular-season upset win over L.A. Injury reports are worth monitoring, as both teams list multiple contributors as questionable, though the Rams are expected to have their core offensive weapons available.

Popular player props include Matthew Stafford over passing yards or 1.5 TDs, Puka Nacua anytime touchdown, and Kyren Williams anytime TD or rushing yards, while Carolina value plays center on Bryce Young over passing attempts/yards if the game script turns pass-heavy.

Betting-wise, Rams -10.5 and Rams team total over appeal given the talent gap, while contrarian bettors may consider Panthers +10.5 or selective Carolina props if the home underdog keeps it competitive early.

NBA—Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons, Jan 10, 7:30 PM ET

For Saturday’s matchup, the Detroit Pistons (28-9) host the Los Angeles Clippers ( 13-23), with early odds showing Detroit as the favorite on the moneyline (60¢) and the Clippers as underdogs (44¢).

Detroit sits atop its division and boasts one of the league’s top records, led by Cade Cunningham, though their injury report lists Cunningham, Wendell Moore Jr., and Jalen Duren as game-time decisions, and Tobias Harris out longer, which could temper expectations.

The Clippers are dealing with multiple absences, including Bogdan Bogdanović (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), and the season-ending loss of Bradley Beal, impacting scoring depth.

Key player props include Cade Cunningham O/U points/assists, Kawhi Leonard O/U points (if active), James Harden assists/points, and Jalen Duren rebound lines; trends suggest Detroit covers smaller spreads and performs well at home, while the Clippers have pulled occasional surprises but struggle consistently.

Given the records, available props, and health nuances, Pistons to cover and total around the mid-220s lean under if rotations shorten, but monitor late injury updates before locking bets.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s a gateway to trading on the events shaping our world. From markets in economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy straightforward contracts linked to real outcomes.

S&P close price end of 2026?

7,400 to 7,599.99 (12%)

7,600 to 7,799.99 (12%)

Which party will win the U.S. House this year?

Democratic Party (77%)

Republican Party (23%)

“Primate” Rotten Tomatoes score?

Above 80 (63%)

Above 82 (20%)

GTA 6 release date?

Before 2027 (59%)

Before August 2026 (3%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world outcomes easy. Each contract is a straightforward “Yes” or “No,” priced in cents—so 55¢ signals a 55% chance the event will occur. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees, making it easy to see your potential returns.

With live, real-time prices that shift based on trading activity, you can stay ahead by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections. From sports like the NBA and NHL to politics, economics, and global events, Kalshi transforms breaking news into tradable opportunities.

