theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NBA, UEFA Europa League & NHL

Tonight, the Houston Rockets can improve to 12-1 against NBA Eastern Conference opponents if they defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in a 7:00pm EST game. This is their first meeting of the season, and the Rockets won both 2024-25 matchups in overtime.

You can also bet on a 12:45pm EST Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Europa League match or 9:30pm EST Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild NHL showdown.

NBA - Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers - 1/22 7:00 PM EST

In tonight’s key NBA matchup, the Houston Rockets (-2.5) head to Wells Fargo Center for a 7:00pm EST tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets may be 11-1 against Eastern Conference opposition this season, but their offense has gone cold.

Over the previous ten games, the Rockets have a 5-5 SU record and rank just 25th in offensive rating. Granted, the Sixers are also just 5-5 during that time. Still, the Rockets’ offensive struggles and defensive prowess have led to ten unders in their previous 11 games.

With 76ers center Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points) expected to be back in the lineup after sitting out on Tuesday, Philly should get a bit of a boost on offense. Still, I’d back under 221.5 points (-110).

UEFA Europa League - Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa - 1/22 12:45 PM EST

Fenerbahce (+150) host Aston Villa (+170) in a Europa League match in Istanbul at 12:45pm EST (CBS Sports Network). Following a historic 11-game winning streak, Villa have won only two of their previous five games overall.

They lost 1-0 to Everton at home on Sunday and need to defeat Newcastle this weekend to stay in the Premier League title race. So, expect Unai Emery to rotate his squad a bit for this one.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have lost only one home match all season and have one of Europe’s most in-form attackers, Anderson Talisca (+145 anytime scorer). The Brazilian has scored nine times in his last six appearances, and four times in the preceding two UEL matches.

I’d take Fenerbahce Draw No Bet (-125). The hosts are on a four-game winning streak, have more to gain from winning, and are playing at home against an up-and-down Villa side.

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild - 1/22 9:30 PM EST

At 9:30pm EST, the Detroit Red Wings (+130) match up with the Minnesota Wild (-150) at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul (ESPN). The Wild are dealing with numerous injuries and have lost each of their last five home matches.

Kirill Kasparov has stepped up with multiple forwards injured. Kasparov has registered 2+ assists in three consecutive games and is at +130 odds to do it again tonight.

The Red Wings are playing the second game of a back-to-back, but have been in great form. They’re 7-1 in their previous eight games, while allowing just two goals per game during that time. Bet on the Red Wings to grab another victory.

