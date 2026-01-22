Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Rockets vs 76ers, UEL & NHL

Take your Fantasy sports experience up a notch with Underdog! Up for grabs is a $75 Fantasy bonus entries using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS—the ultimate edge for thrilling NBA, NHL, and UEFA Europa League matchups.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 1/22/2026

Dive into Jan 22’s sports action with marquee matchups, headlined by the NBA clash between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

European Soccer also brings the heat as Braga hosts Nottingham Forest in the Europa League at 3:00 PM ET. That’s not all the day has in store as the NHL pits the Buffalo Sabres against the.\ Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET.

How to use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Claim the Offer – Visit Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS. Register & Verify – Sign up and confirm you’re 21+ to qualify. Fund Your Account – Deposit at least $5 to get started. Place Your Entry – Submit a pick of $5 or more through Underdog’s Picks. Receive Your Bonus – Once your entry settles, you’ll automatically get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

UEL—Braga vs Nottingham Forest, Jan 22, 3:00 PM ET

For Braga, Simon Banza, anytime goalscorer, stands out given his central role and penalty duties, while Ricardo Horta, over 2.5 shots, is appealing at home, where Braga funnels chances through the left side.

Nottingham Forest props focus heavily on Morgan Gibbs-White, with over 0.5 assists for over 2.5 shots offering value due to his creative responsibility and set-piece involvement. On the finishing side, Chris Wood, anytime scorer, is a popular look against a Braga defense that can be vulnerable to aerial chances, especially late. Midfield card markets are also live, with Elliot Anderson to be booked and Ryan Yates to be carded, in line with the expected physical tempo.

NBA—Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers, Jan 22, 7:00 PM ET

Headlining the props for Houston, Amen Thompson’s line on rebounds (Over 7.5) is one of the sharper tickets given his recent stretch of strong rebounding and hustle work on both ends, with Over 17.5 points and Over 5.5 assists also playable depending on pace. Kevin Durant remains a core scoring option for the Rockets, so Durant Over on points or + shots made could hit if he draws more isolation attempts from Philly’s switching defense.

On the 76ers' side, Tyrese Maxey Under 25.5 points could be a sneaky angle if his usage dips with balanced scoring distribution and stout Rockets perimeter closeouts. Philly’s Quentin Grimes over 2.5 made threes and VJ Edgecombe assists Over props are worth monitoring as secondary scoring sources in a likely high-pace contest. With Joel Embiid and Paul George listed as probable/questionable, that could further tilt creative and scoring duties toward guards — boosting guard assists and usage props.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens, Jan 22, 7:00 PM ET

Totals for individual goal and point props are especially appealing in this matchup. On the Canadiens side, Cole Caufield, anytime goalscorer, and Nick Suzuki, anytime assist, are strong prop targets given their production and recent scoring form. Juraj Slafkovsky’s finishing ability also makes Slafkovsky to score a long shot if Montreal pushes the pace.

For Buffalo, Tage Thompson's anytime goal and Alex Tuch's anytime goal stand out as the Sabres’ most likely point producers in a game that projects to be high-scoring.

In secondary props, Rasmus Dahlin over 0.5 points and Nick Suzuki over 0.5 assists add value given their roles on special teams and setup responsibilities.

