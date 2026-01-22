BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Rockets vs 76ers, NHL & UEL

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets head east for a 7:00pm NBA matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The Rockets swept the season series against the Sixers last season.

Other games today include a 12:45pm EST Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Europa League clash and the Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild in the NHL.

NBA - Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers - 1/22 7:00 PM EST

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (O/U ??? points) is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets (-2.5) at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 13-10 with Embiid this season, and score three more points per game with him in the lineup.

Still, the Rockets have put up the fifth-best defensive rating in the league this season. Given Houston’s recent offensive struggles, the under is an astounding 10-1 in their previous 11 games. That includes unders in each of the past four games.

The 76ers rank 11th in defensive rating and should have a fighting chance here. The conditions look right for under 221.5 points (-110)

UEFA Europa League - Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa - 1/22 12:45 PM EST

Having lost just one home match all season long, Turkish giants Fenerbahce (+155) take on Aston Villa (+160) in the Europa League at 12:45pm EST on CBS Sports Network.

Fenerbahce attackers Jhon Duran (+190 to score) and Marco Asensio (+260 to score) are set to face their former team. However, Anderson Talisca (+180) is in the best goalscoring form of any Fener player.

The Brazilian has scored in his last five starts, in all competitions, with four goals in the preceding two Europa League games alone.

Villa are coming off a 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League, and have won only two of their previous five games. Take Fenerbahce Draw no Bet (-120), as Unai Emery and Villa have to look ahead to Sunday’s EPL game at Newcastle to stay in the title race.

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild - 1/22 9:30 PM EST

Looking to avoid a sixth straight home defeat, the Minnesota Wild (-150) host the Detroit Red Wings (+125) for a 9:30pm EST game on ESPN. The Red Wings are red hot, with seven wins in the last eight games, including a 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs yesterday.

With multiple injuries to forwards, the Wild have been struggling as of late. They’ve allowed four goals per game over the previous eight games, while the Red Wings have conceded just two goals per game over the same period.

Wild LW Kirill Kasparov (O 1.5 points @ +130) has registered two or more points in three straight games, but his efforts might not be enough to stop the visitors. Bet on the Red Wings to win and continue their hot streak.

