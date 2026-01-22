Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Nuggets vs Wizards, NHL, & UEL

The NBA showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards takes center stage at 7:00 PM ET. At the same time, the NHL puck drop at 7:00 PM ET pits the Chicago Blackhawks against the Carolina Hurricanes.
UEL—Celta Vigo vs Lille, Jan 22, 12:45 PM ET
The draw is priced close to +230, signaling a tightly balanced contest. Celta’s (+135) home advantage and patient buildup style point toward a controlled tempo, especially against a Lille side that prefers compact defending and quick transitions away from home. The total is lined at 2.5 goals, shaded slightly to the under (around -115), reflecting expectations of a tactical battle rather than an open shootout.
Lille’s (+210) away approach keeps them competitive, making double chance (Lille or draw) an appealing conservative angle for bettors wary of Celta’s inconsistency. From a spread perspective, Celta -0.25 on the Asian handicap (around -110) offers value if they can impose possession and edge the chances.
NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards, Jan 22, 7:00 PM ET
Jamal Murray leads Denver’s attack, and with the Nuggets (-225 ML) having put up over the 231.5 total frequently this season, Murray Over his points prop is often a core play. Also, Peyton Watson Over 18.5 points stands out as one of the sharper player-prop picks given his recent scoring runs.
For Washington, Khris Middleton Over 3.5 assists (+106) is a strong props angle — he’s hit that mark in several straight games and helps facilitate their offense even in defeat. Alex Sarr remains Washington’s most consistent double-double threat, so Sarr Over rebounds or a double-double prop is worth considering in a game where Denver can concede second-chance opportunities.
The Wizards (+185) will look to push tempo early, which could lift team three-point and transition scoring props, but Washington’s ongoing skid and roster gaps make defensive props (like Denver Over fast-break points) attractive.
NHL—Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes, Jan 22, 7:00 PM ET
The Hurricanes (-300) are riding solid form at home with multiple recent wins, controlling possession and shot volume, and averaging over 3 goals per game, while Chicago’s (+240) attack has sputtered at times despite a recent shutout win.
Carolina’s depth — led by contributors like Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho — and strong special teams make them a matchup nightmare for a Blackhawks roster that struggles to generate consistent offense away.
Chicago’s Spencer Knight has been a bright spot and could keep this competitive, but Carolina’s volume advantage and home dominance tilt the edge toward the Hurricanes to win and potentially cover the spread (-115).
