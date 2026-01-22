Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Warriors vs Mavericks, UEL, & Political Prediction Markets

Trade on prediction markets for January 22’s marquee matchups, headlined by the NBA showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 1/22/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses, with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your mobile? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

Put your passion for sports and knowledge of global events to work on Kalshi, the platform where everyday uncertainty becomes tradable. Enter the Kalshi promo code GOAL to claim a $10 bonus and step into prediction markets, experiencing the excitement of forecasting outcomes like never before.

How to Claim $10 Bonus using the Kalshi Promo Code

Register – Sign up on Kalshi through the website or mobile app. Set Up Your Profile – Enter your name, email, password, and other required details. Enter Promo Code – Apply GOAL in the promo field to activate your $10 bonus. Verify – Confirm your email and complete your account setup. Deposit – Add funds to your account to start trading. Trade – Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more, trading at least $100. Enjoy Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited and can be used on NFL, NBA, college football, and other outcomes.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, predictions aren’t just guesses—they’re tradable contracts. Market prices are displayed in cents to reflect probability; a price of 85¢ indicates an 85% chance of the outcome. As events unfold, odds shift in real time, turning your insights directly into trading opportunities. From NBA rivalries and NHL showdowns to political developments and economic trends, Kalshi transforms everyday uncertainty into chances to profit from what you know.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks, Jan 22, 7:30 PM ET

Golden State comes in as a moderate favorite (62¢) and 56¢ to cover the -3.5 spread, with the total set near 230.5 points, reflecting expectations for a fairly high-scoring affair given both teams’ offensive profiles.

The Warriors (25-20) are on a four-game win streak and rank well in scoring and three-point production, while the Mavericks (18-26) have been competitive at home despite key absences, including rookie Cooper Flagg, sidelined with an ankle sprain, which dents Dallas’s overall incoming firepower.

Golden State’s offensive rhythm, especially from Stephen Curry who leads the league in made threes, is a core edge here, and their ability to push the pace could make Over 231.5 points (54¢) the sharper angle if both sides keep up efficient scoring.

Dallas’s defense has struggled, but their home performance and tough covering numbers when underdogs suggest Mavericks +3.5 ATS (48¢) holds value, particularly if Dallas leans into shot creation around Naji Marshall and Flagg’s replacements.

UEL—Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa, Jan 22, 12:45 PM ET

This shapes up to be a tightly contested Europa League battle in Istanbul, with Kalshi markets generally pricing this as a close matchup — Fenerbahçe around 41¢, Villa around 34¢, and the draw near 28¢, underscoring the difficulty of calling a winner.

Fenerbahçe arrive unbeaten in recent domestic play and buoyed by strong home support, while Villa’s solid European form — five wins in six group games — gives them confidence despite injury issues in midfield.

Both sides have shown an ability to score in this competition, and team data point to a potentially open affair, with goals likely at both ends and chances coming early as Villa often start strongly on the road.

Anderson Talisca looms as Fenerbahçe’s main attacking threat after his recent scoring burst, while Villa’s attack remains dangerous when transitions click, making this a game where tempo and press intensity could decide the rhythm.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Rather than simply watching events unfold, Kalshi lets you actively trade contracts linked to outcomes in sports, politics, finance, and culture. Each contract is priced in cents to reflect probability, adjusting in real time as new information emerges. With Kalshi, daily headlines transform into actionable opportunities where your perspective can have you smiling to the bank.

Next US Presidential Election Winner?

J.D. Vance (28%)

Gavin Newsom (20%)

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (47%)

Rick Rieder (32%)

S&P close price end of 2026?

7,400 to 7,599.99 (13%)

7,600 to 7,799.99 (14%)

Which Party will win the U.S. House this year?

Democratic Party (77%)

Republican Party (23%)

Grammy Award for Song of The Year?

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] (71%)

luther (12%)

DtMF (7%)

On Kalshi, every winning contract pays out $1. That means if you buy a contract priced at 43¢ (reflecting a 43% probability) and the outcome hits, you’ll earn 57¢ profit before fees.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code