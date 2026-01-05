theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for FCS National Championship, NBA, & AFCON

Today, sign up with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and deposit and bet $10+ on a 7:00pm EST New York Knicks (-2.5) vs Detroit Pistons marquee matchup at Little Caesars Arena. If your first bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus entries.

The Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 also continues today, as Nigeria (-280) and Mozambique meet in Fes, Morocco at 2:00pm EST. An FCS National Champion will also be crowned tonight in Nashville, as Illinois State and Montana State (-10) face off at 7:30pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

To successfully use theScore Bet promo code and get $100 in bonus bets, use our guide:

This promo code is limited to new users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

Click through to theScore Bet and scan the QR code to download the app Then, make an account and put in the promo code GOALNEWS Once you deposit $10+, bet $10+ on an eligible market If your bet wins, theScore Bet will send you five separate $20 bonus bets The bonus bets, which will total $100, are not withdrawable for cash These bonus bets will expire seven days after you receive them

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 - Nigeria vs Mozambique - 1/5 2:00 PM EST

Mozambique (+800), in their first Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage, will be looking to pull off a massive upset when they take on Nigeria (-280) in a 2:00pm EST Round of 16 match in Fes (Fubo).

However, Mozambique have just one AFCON win in their history, to go along with four draws and 13 losses. Nigeria, who are 4-1-0 against Mozambique all-time, went a perfect 3-0 in the group stage while averaging 2.7 goals per game.

Mozambique failed to keep a clean sheet in the group stage, and Nigeria, with talents like Victor Osimhen (-130 to score) and Ademola Lookman (+145 to score), should be able to have their way. Go with Nigeria to win and score 2+ goals at -161 Same Game Parlay odds.

NBA - New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons - 1/5 7:00 PM EST

At 7:00pm EST on Peacock, the Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks (-2.5) at Little Caesars Arena in their first meeting of the season. The Pistons will be missing two key players, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart (O/U 1.5 blocks) should start again at center, and he’s averaging four blocks per game since Duren went down.

Meanwhile, The Knicks are on a three-game losing streak. However, they defeated the Pistons three times on the road in last season’s first-round playoff series victory.

Only one of the last eight regular-season matchups has finished with 235+ points. Don’t hesitate to take under 235.5 points (-115) tonight.

NCAA Football FCS Championship - Illinois State vs Montana State - 1/5 7:30 PM EST

Montana State (-10) matches up with surprise finalist Illinois State in the FCS Championship Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (ESPN). Montana State lost in the Championship Game last season and has rattled off a 13-game winning streak to reach this point.

Meanwhile, Illinois State has won four consecutive road games to advance to just its second FCS Final in school history. On paper, Montana State is much better than Illinois State, as the Bobcats rank in the top 11 of both yards per play and opponent yards per play.

Still, Illinois State has shown a great deal of resilience to reach this point and shouldn’t be counted out. Given Montana State’s defensive prowess and Illinois State’s impressive recent defensive performances, under 57.5 points (-115) is the pick of the game.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS theScore Bet promo code offer Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets If You Win! theScore Bet promo terms and conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Bonus Bets will be credited if your bet wins. Please Gamble Responsibly.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.