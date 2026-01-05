bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Bulls vs Celtics, NHL, & AFCON

Carpe diem with bet365. Enter promo code GOALBET to claim $150 in Bonus Bets and power your plays across the biggest NBA, NHL, and AFCON showdowns.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

January 5th is packed with high‑stakes action across basketball, hockey, and soccer. The day kicks off at 2:00 PM ET with AFCON drama as Nigeria battles Mozambique in a clash of continental pride.

Then, the ice heats up at 7:00 PM ET when the Anaheim Ducks face the Washington Capitals. Finally, the hardwood takes center stage at 7:30 PM ET as the Chicago Bulls square off against the Boston Celtics.

From the pitch to the rink to the court, every matchup is a chance to bet and win with bet365.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code GOALBET

Sign Up — Head to bet365 using the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility — Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Deposit & Bet — Fund your account with at least $10, then place a $5+ wager on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus — Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll instantly receive $150 in Bonus Bets to use across the NBA, NHL, soccer, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Take your shot with the bet365 Safety Net Offer—your first wager is fully protected. If it doesn’t land, you’ll get your stake back in bonus funds, up to $1,000. With bonus bets ready to go, jump straight into the action, where every marquee matchup is your chance to turn the game into a win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics, Jan 5, 7:30 PM ET

Chicago is severely depleted with starting guards Josh Giddey and Coby White—their co-leading scorers at 19.2 points per game each—sidelined by hamstring and calf injuries, plus backup center Zach Collins and forward Jalen Smith, also out.

Boston (10.5-point favorites at -110) enters on a three-game winning streak capped by Jaylen Brown's career-tying 50-point explosion in Saturday's 146-115 demolition of the Clippers, and Brown now averages 30.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

Player props favor Brown continuing his hot streak, as typical prop lines for him include over/under 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists based on his season averages, making the over on his points prop particularly attractive after his 50-point performance and with Chicago's depleted backcourt defense.

NHL—Anaheim Ducks vs Washington Capitals, Jan 5, 7:00 PM ET

Anaheim (+125 ML) arrives desperately seeking to snap a five-game losing skid during which they haven't led once, dropping seven of their last eight games and averaging just 2.6 goals while surrendering 4.1 goals per game over their last 10 contests.

Washington (-150 ML) isn't much better, posting just a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games while averaging 2.9 goals and giving up 3.4 per contest, though the Capitals rank eighth in the NHL in goals conceded (2.8 per game) and seventh offensively with 135 total goals.

The Ducks have gone over 6.5 goals in four straight games, and Washington has hit the over in four of their last five. Also, the over has cashed in each of the Capitals' last six night games against opponents on losing streaks, making the over 6.5 (+110) an attractive play despite both teams' recent offensive struggles. Desperate teams often produce chaotic, high-scoring affairs.

AFCON—Nigeria vs Mozambique, Jan 5, 3:00 PM ET

Nigeria (-303 ML) dominated Group C with a perfect 3-0 record and tournament-leading eight goals, while Mozambique (+1100) squeaked through as a third-place team with just three points after beating Gabon 3-2 for their first-ever AFCON victory.

The over 2.5 goals is the sharp play, as Nigeria went over in all three group games while Mozambique hit the over in two of three matches, and the last three head-to-head meetings averaged 4.7 goals with both teams scoring.

Victor Osimhen is the favorite to score first at +260 with anytime goal scorer odds at -105, while Ademola Lookman—who has two goals and two assists in just two appearances—offers additional value as a playmaker, and Mozambique's Geny Catamo presents intriguing longshot value at +480 to score anytime after netting two goals in the group stage.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.