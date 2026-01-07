theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for the EPL & Lakers vs Spurs

Sign up by entering theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Then, deposit and risk $10 or more on today’s Premier League match featuring Erling Haaland and Manchester City (-280) against Brighton at 2:30pm EST. If your bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets.

The first Spanish Super Cup Semifinal, which is in Saudi Arabia, will be contested by Barcelona (-200) and Athletic Club at 2:00pm EST. You can also bet on a must-watch NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at 9:30pm EST.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs - 1/7 9:30 PM EST

With both teams on no rest, the Los Angeles Lakers head to Frost Bank Center for a 9:30pm EST tipoff against the San Antonio Spurs (-7.5) live on ESPN. In an effort to manage his minutes, it’s unclear if 41-year-old LeBron James will suit up tonight.

The Lakers are already lacking scoring with G Austin Reaves injured and F Rui Hachimura also out. It may be up to F Jake LaRavia (O/U 12.5 points) to take some of the pressure off Luka Doncic (O/U 35.5 points). LaRavia has gone over his point total in six of his last nine games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are also managing Victor Wembanyama’s minutes. He returned from a two-game absence to score 30 points in just 21 minutes on Tuesday. Wembanyama (O/U 21.5 points) has gone over his total in five straight games.

If he suits up for this back-to-back, there’s no reason the Spurs -7.5 (-105) can’t cover.

Spanish Super Cup Semifinal - Barcelona vs Athletic Club - 1/7 2:00 PM EST

Barcelona (-200) carry a four-game winning streak into today’s Spanish Super Cup Semifinal match against struggling Athletic Club (+450). This match will be televised live at 2:00pm EST on ESPN2.

The winner of this match will take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s Final. Barcelona, who have also won four straight games against Athletic Club, will be looking forward to a potential Clásico in the Final.

Barça winger Raphinha (+105 to score) has scored three goals in his last three appearances. Notably, Barcelona have beaten Athletic Club by a two-goal margin or more in each of the previous three meetings.

Take Barcelona -1 (+125) today.

Premier League - Manchester City vs Brighton - 1/7 2:30 PM EST

As many as nine Manchester City (-280) players, including three center backs, could miss today’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion (+600) at the Etihad (Peacock). That means Man City are in danger of dropping points for a third consecutive game.

In back-to-back draws, City have managed to score just one goal combined but have gotten on the scoresheet in nine straight EPL matches at the Etihad. Notably, Premier League leading scorer Erling Haaland (-275 to score) is on a three-game goal drought.

Brighton enter this one having scored four goals in their previous two games total and on a three-game unbeaten streak against City. Go with both teams to score (-165) and consider betting on Brighton to win or draw (+190).

