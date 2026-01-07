Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Spurs, NHL & Prediction Markets

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 PM ET, while the NHL brings an exciting clash between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET.

On Kalshi, every contract is priced in cents—so a value of 60¢ reflects a 60% probability that the event will occur. With transparent, real‑time, market‑driven pricing, you can turn insights into trades instantly.

From NBA and NHL showdowns to politics, economics, and beyond, Kalshi transforms every prediction into a chance to strategize and profit.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 PM ET

The Spurs are favored at home over the Lakers. Kalshi lists a Spurs win at 73¢ and a spread at Spurs -7.5 (54¢), while the total hovers around 233.5 points.

San Antonio (25-10) enters off a narrow loss and has a strong home mark, while L.A. (22-11) has been solid on the road and recently extended its win streak, beating the Pelicans last night.

The Lakers will be playing the 2nd half of a back-to-back. Player prop angles include De’Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle scoring props for the Spurs, as they will carry the scoring load, while on the Lakers' side, Luka Doncic OVER points-assists combos are appealing if L.A. keeps it competitive. The Spurs’ home tempo could also push the OVER on total score, given recent Lakers-Spurs trends.

NHL—Dallas Stars vs Washington Capitals, 7:00 PM ET

The Capitals are slight favorites at home. Kalshi has their win at 56¢, and the puck line shows Caps -1.5 (36¢) while the total sits at 6.5 goals. The OVER on the totals (49¢) is a popular lean given both teams’ scoring tendencies and the trend toward higher-scoring games.

Dallas enters with a potent offense but is missing key vets like Jamie Benn (day-to-day) and Tyler Seguin (out), while Washington has Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas questionable or out, affecting depth.

Player prop value includes Alex Ovechkin anytime goal scorer (+225) or Jason Robertson (+240), and Wyatt Johnston anytime goal (+263) if Dallas keeps pace; goalie props like Jakob Chychrun point or assist odds also appeal with Washington controlling play at home.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond sports—it’s your gateway to trading on the events that define our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell simple contracts tied directly to real outcomes.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

47° to 48° (42%)

49° to 50° (35%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (89%)

Cut 25bps (11%)

What will be the top AI model this month?

gemini-3-pro (91%)

gpt-5.2 (2%)

Artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners at the end of January?

Bruno Mars (65%)

The Weeknd (35%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world outcomes simple and transparent. Each contract is a straightforward “Yes” or “No,” priced in cents—so 55¢ signals a 55% chance the event will occur. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees, making it easy to see your potential returns.

With live, real-time prices that shift based on trading activity, you can stay ahead by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections. From sports like the NBA and NHL to politics, economics, and global events, Kalshi transforms breaking news into tradable opportunities—empowering you to turn insights into strategy and strategy into profit

