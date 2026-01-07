bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Nuggets vs Celtics, EPL & NHL

In the NBA, the defending champion Denver Nuggets square off against the powerhouse Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET. The NHL follows with a Canadian showdown as the Calgary Flames battle the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Claim $200 in Bonus Bets with bet365 bonus code GOALBET! Elevate your game on the biggest NBA, NHL, and EPL matchups and turn every play into a winning opportunity.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code

Sign Up – Head to bet365 through the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET when registering. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10, then place a $5+ bet on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll instantly receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use across the NBA, NHL, soccer, and more. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Step into the action with confidence with bet365’s other welcome offer—your first wager is fully protected. If it doesn’t hit, your stake is returned as bonus funds, up to $1,000. With bonus bets ready to play, you can jump straight into marquee matchups and turn every game into your next big win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics, Jan 7, 7:00 PM ET

The Boston Celtics are solid favorites at -400 on the moneyline and the total set near 229.5, as Boston looks to extend a multi-game win streak at home against Denver.

With Denver plagued by multiple injuries to key rotation players (including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and others) and Boston clicking offensively, the Celtics to cover and potentially hit the OVER total are prominent angles.

Player props: On Boston’s side, Jaylen Brown's points line (~29.6 ppg) is worth considering, as is Derrick White or Payton Pritchard's points/assists overs. For Denver, Peyton Watson's scoring prop overs should be examined, given the increase in his touches due to Denver’s injuries.

NHL—Calgary Flames vs Montreal Canadiens, Jan 7, 7:30 PM ET

The Canadiens are favored at home with -150 vs Calgary at +125, and puck line about Canadiens -1.5 at +165. The total sits at 6.0 goals depending on bet365, making OVER the total an appealing lean if both offenses click.

Montreal enters with stronger recent form and home edge, having picked up multiple wins and trending upward offensively. Meanwhile, Calgary has struggled to maintain consistency and lost its last game 5-1 to Seattle.

Player props: Juraj Slafkovsky OVER 0.5 goals is a popular choice given his scoring rhythm, Nick Suzuki OVER point props if Montreal controls play, and Lane Hutson OVER assists adds value in a game likely with bumps and rebound chances. For the Flames, Nazem Kadri shots or points overs hold value if Calgary finds some offense early.

EPL—Fulham vs Chelsea, Jan 7, 2:30 PM ET

Chelsea are slight favorites away with moneyline prices around -115 and the draw around +250.

Fulham (+230 ML) are unbeaten in their last five and have scored in virtually every home outing, creating value on Fulham to score and both teams to score (BTTS), while Chelsea’s attack, even amid transitional form, has goals in most away games.

Player props: João Pedro anytime scorer (+200) and Raúl Jiménez anytime scorer (+525) are top picks, BTTS yes is a strong market, and Over 2.5 total goals looks playable, given that recent derbies at Craven Cottage have been goal-filled.

More on the bet365 bonus code

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 of greater.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.