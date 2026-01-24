theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for EPL, Lakers vs Mavs, & NHL

Looking to end a four-game Premier League draw streak, Liverpool (-115) head to England’s south coast for an EPL match against Bournemouth (+275). The visitors will take confidence from Wednesday’s 3-0 thrashing of Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 1/24/2026

Deposit and wager $10+ on the game with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for $100 in bonuses if your bet wins. You can also place bets on an 8:30pm EST Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA tipoff or a 7:00pm EST Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins NHL game.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

Before you use theScore Bet promo code and grab $100 in bonus bets, check out our step-by-step guide:

This promotion is limited to new users located in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

Click through to theScore Bet’s website using the link here Then, download the app on your mobile device Sign up for an account and put in the promo code GOALNEWS Next, deposit and stake $10+ on a qualifying sports wager If your first bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonuses, split into five $20 bets These bonus bets are only valid for one week and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

Premier League - Bournemouth vs Liverpool - 1/24 12:30 PM EST

Looking for their second win in their last 15 games, Bournemouth (+270) take on Liverpool (-115) at the Vitality Stadium at 12:30pm EST (USA Network). Both teams have scored in each of the Cherries’ past eight games overall, but at -190, BTTS doesn’t have value.

Liverpool have kept five clean sheets in their previous ten games, which is as many as in the preceding 20. With Mo Salah (-150 to score or assist) back in the lineup, the visitors present more of an attacking threat.

Salah started in Liverpool’s 3-0 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday and could play a part here. Meanwhile, Bournemouth lost their biggest goal threat, Antoine Semenyo, earlier this month.

Still, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi (+150 to score) has averaged nearly one goal per 90 minutes. In any case, Liverpool appear to be turning the corner and should grab an important three points today.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks - 1/24 8:30 PM EST

Luka Doncic (O/U 32.5 points), LeBron James (O/U 22.5 points), and the Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) meet Cooper Flagg (O/U 18.5 points) and the Dallas Mavericks tonight at American Airlines Center (ABC).

The Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak and have actually gone three games over .500 since starting the season an abysmal 5-15. LA has been trending in the opposite direction, going 11-12 since starting the season 15-5.

On their winning streak, the Mavs have outperformed the spread by an average of 22.5 points per game. Former Lakers G Max Christie (O/U 13.5 points) has also scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games.

Christie will be motivated against his former employer, and the Mavericks should cover here (-110).

NHL - Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins - 1/24 7:00 PM EST

Two of the “Original Six” NHL teams face off at 7:00pm EST tonight when the Boston Bruins (-120) host the Montreal Canadiens (+100). This rivalry game will stream live on ESPN+.

After Thursday’s 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Bruins have now won seven of their last eight games. Bruins RW David Pastrnak scored and picked up two assists. Pastrnak (O 1.5 points @ +150) has managed two or more points in six of the previous 11 games.

The Canadiens grabbed a rare victory at TD Garden when these teams met last month. However, the Bruins are 9-1 in their most recent ten home games against Montreal. Take Boston to continue its hot streak and win tonight.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code