BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Lakers vs Mavs, EPL & NHL

Liverpool (-115) will look to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games overall when they head to the Vitality Stadium for a 12:30pm EST Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth (+270). However, the visitors have drawn four games Premier League games in a row.

Premier League - Bournemouth vs Liverpool - 1/24 12:30 PM EST

In the Premier League match of the day, AFC Bournemouth (+270) host Liverpool (-115) for a 12:30pm EST kickoff televised on USA Network. The visitors destroyed Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, extending their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

However, each of Liverpool’s previous four EPL games has finished in a draw. On the other hand, Bournemouth have just one win from their last 14 games, in all competitions. With Antoine Semenyo off to Manchester City, the hosts present less of an attacking threat.

Cherries forward Eli Junior Kroupi (+150 to score) is averaging an outrageous 0.98 goals per 90 minutes this season, though. Despite the previous drama, Liverpool getting Mo Salah (+180 to score) back from the Africa Cup of Nations should be a boost.

Bet on Liverpool to win and continue the momentum they built on Wednesday.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks - 1/24 8:30 PM EST

In an unexpected turnaround, the Dallas Mavericks have gone 14-11 since starting the season 5-15. Cooper Flagg (O/U 18.5 points) and the Mavs match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) tonight at 8:30pm EST on ABC.

Dallas has won each of its last four games while covering the spread by an average margin of 22.5 points. Former Laker Max Christie (O/U 14.5 points) has averaged 23 points per game over the Mavericks’ preceding three contests.

The Lakers have been up-and-down on the road recently, and this is a good opportunity for the Mavericks to gauge their progress. Expect the Mavericks to cover the spread, at -110 odds.

NHL - Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins - 1/24 7:00 PM EST

Atlantic Division foes meet at TD Garden tonight as the Montreal Canadiens (+100) match up with the Boston Bruins (-120). The Bruins head into this game, streaming on ESPN+, having won seven of their most recent eight games.

The Bruins have won each of their last six home games, last losing to none other than the Canadiens last month. That fact won’t be lost on the Bruins, who should come out firing in this one.

Boston is 9-1 in its previous 10 home games against Montreal and should grab a win here. Bruins RW David Pastrnak has registered two or more points in six of the past 11 games, and he’s at +150 odds to do it tonight.

