bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Wizards vs Hornets, & NHL

January 24 is packed with high-stakes action across three major leagues. In the NBA, the Washington Wizards go head-to-head with the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Codes Verified: 1/24/2026

Elevate your sports betting journey with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET—claim $200 in Bonus Bets to supercharge your wagers and bring extra thrill to today’s biggest matchups.

Later in the evening, the NHL delivers a classic rivalry as the Montreal Canadiens battle the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your bet365 bonus code

Sign Up: Visit the platform through our secure link and enter the bet365 promo code, GOALBET, during registration. Verify Eligibility: Complete identity verification to confirm you meet the age and participation requirements. Deposit & Bet: Add at least $10 to your account, then place a $5 or more wager on any market of -500 or longer. Bonus: Once that first bet settles, your $200 bonus wagers will be credited—ready to use across a wide range of options. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Enjoy peace of mind with bet365 safety net offer—covering you up to $1,000. If your first bet results in a loss, your wager is returned as bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to stay in the game. Use those credits across exciting options, keeping the energy high and every experience full of potential.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets, Jan 24, 6:00 PM ET

The struggling Washington Wizards head to Charlotte to face the Hornets. Charlotte has the slightly better record and home-court edge against a Wizards roster that’s often near the bottom of the league standings.

Recent head-to-head odds in similar matchups had Charlotte favored by a few points with totals roughly in the 215–225 range, suggesting expectations for a moderately paced, mid-scoring contest.

Washington has shown sporadic scoring bursts but still ranks poorly defensively, while Charlotte’s offense has been inconsistent yet enough to tilt close games at home; this sets up a Hornets moneyline as the primary lean, with the total likely landing near 220 where Over/Under action could be balanced depending on pace and injuries.

NHL—Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins, Jan 24, 7:00 PM ET

The historically fierce rivalry resumes at TD Garden as the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens, with early moneyline odds around +105 for Boston and +170 for Montreal signaling a close yet slightly Bruins-tilted game based on form and home advantage.

Boston has shown solid scoring this season and holds a marginal edge in standings and win probability in predictive models, while Montreal has been productive offensively and not far behind in recent results, making this a competitive contest.

The Canadiens’ ability to score has been evident in high-scoring outings, and they upset Boston 6-2 in a recent meeting, reminding bettors that Montreal can strike in bunches when they click. Both clubs have offensive weapons and special-teams play will matter, so while Bruins moneyline is the lean if you expect the home side to control pace, goal totals and puck-line props could be enticing given the potential for back-and-forth scoring.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.