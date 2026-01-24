Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Lakers vs Mavericks & NHL

Secure a $75 fantasy bonus entries with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS—your winning edge across NBA and NHL contests.

On January 24, Underdog Fantasy brings the excitement front and center with marquee matchups across three leagues. The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET.

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET, and Burnley clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Claim Your $75 Fantasy Bonus Entries on Underdog

Claim the Offer – Head to Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS. Register & Verify – Create your account and confirm you’re 21+ to be eligible. Fund Your Account – Make a minimum deposit of $5 to get started. Place Your Entry – Submit a pick worth $5 or more through Underdog’s Picks. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your entry settles, $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries will be added to your account automatically, ready to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks, Jan 24, 8:30 PM ET

In tonight’s matchup between the Lakers (26-17) and Mavericks (19-26), focus your player prop action on Luka Dončić’s counting stats — he’s consistently the engine of the Lakers’ offense and regularly racks up points, rebounds, and assists. Also, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura should be monitored for rebounds and points in the paint.

Cooper Flagg is the current leader for the rookie of the year race and leads Dallas in most major statistical categories, making his player props always a juicy prospect. With Dallas coming off a 123-115 win over Golden State, led by Naji Marshall’s 30-point, 9-assist night, and the Mavs’ role players like Max Christie and Brandon Williams showing they can contribute significant scoring, props tied to Dallas secondary scorers (points or threes) could also offer value.

NHL—Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators, Jan 24, 7:00 PM ET

The Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4) visit the Ottawa Senators (23-19-7) in what shapes up as a tight but intriguing Eastern Conference battle.

Carolina comes in riding momentum from recent dominant wins, including a 9-1 rout of the Panthers and a hat trick outing from Andrei Svechnikov, while also posting a tight 2-1 victory over the Sabres, showcasing depth scoring from Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, and Nikolaj Ehlers that makes them dangerous offensively.

Ottawa has been competitive despite some inconsistency, with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson among their key threats, but they just lost a tight 5-3 game and also will be missing veteran David Perron long-term to sports hernia surgery, a blow to depth scoring.

