Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Knicks vs 76ers & Political Prediction Markets

With January 24’s sports markets, such as the NBA clash between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at 3:00 PM ET, Kalshi gives fans and traders alike the chance to turn their insights into opportunities.

Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to secure a $10 bonus and dive into prediction markets, turning your forecasts into thrilling trades and experiencing the rush of anticipating real-world outcomes in a whole new way.

How to Claim $10 Bonus using the Kalshi Promo Code

Register – Sign up via the Kalshi website or mobile app. Create Your Profile – Provide your name, email, password, and other required details. Apply Promo Code – Enter GOAL in the promo field to unlock your $10 bonus. Verify Account – Confirm your email and finalize your setup. Deposit Funds – Add money to your account so you can begin trading. Start Trading – Engage in prediction markets across sports, politics Claim Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited and ready to use on NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting outcomes.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, predictions become tradable contracts rather than mere speculation. Market prices are shown in cents to represent probabilities—for example, 85¢ signals an 85% likelihood of an outcome.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Jan 24, 3:00 PM ET

This Atlantic Division showdown in Philadelphia shapes up as a tight affair, with the Knicks (26-18) bringing a slight edge over the 76ers (23-19) into the Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks are the favorites and are priced at 55¢, while the 76ers are priced at 42¢.

Both teams score at a similar clip, and the head-to-head has been competitive this season. New York’s offense is paced by Jalen Brunson (around 28 PPG) and Karl-Anthony Towns inside, but health questions linger, especially if role players like Josh Hart remain limited.

Philadelphia counters with Tyrese Maxey (hovering 30 PPG) and Joel Embiid when available, giving them an elite scoring punch and a strong home presence. The 76ers edged the Knicks in their recent January matchup, while betting trends show close games and balanced ATS results between these rivals.

Expect a tight spread; lean toward under on blowout props and consider points from Maxey/Brunson as key scoring bets, while the total could go either way in this Atlantic clash.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Instead of just observing events, Kalshi empowers you to trade contracts tied to outcomes in politics, finance, and culture. With Kalshi, everyday headlines become tradable opportunities—turning your insights into potential profits and making the news work for you.

Snow in New York City this month?

Above 15.0 inches (55%)

Above 20.0 inches (28%)

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (45%)

Rick Rieder (36%)

Democratic nominee for President in 2028?

Gavin Newsom (35%)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (10%)

Josh Shapiro (8%)

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet (75%)

Leonardo DiCaprio (13%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (73%)

Sinners (21%)

Hamnet (5%)

On Kalshi, each winning contract settles at $1. So, if you purchase a contract priced at 43¢ (indicating a 43% chance of success) and the event occurs, you’ll receive the full $1 payout—meaning a 57¢ profit before fees. This simple structure makes it easy to see both the probability and potential return on your trades.

