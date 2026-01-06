theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for EPL & Heat vs Timberwolves

Sign up today using the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and get $100 in bonus bets if your first $10+ bet on an eligible market wins. You can bet on a Premier League match between two teams fighting relegation as West Ham host Nottingham Forest (+130) at 3:00pm EST.

In an 8:00pm EST NBA tipoff, the Miami Heat head on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Premier League - West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - 1/6 3:00 PM EST

In a crucial Premier League match, two relegation-threatened teams face off as West Ham (18th, +200) welcome Nottingham Forest (17th, +130) to the London Stadium (USA Network).

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be sent his marching orders if the Hammers lose to Espirito Santo’s former club. West Ham are winless in their last nine matches and have conceded in a whopping 17 straight.

Forest have lost four consecutive matches, but morale is even lower in East London, as West Ham lost to previously winless Wolves 3-0 on Saturday.

Both teams have scored in four of West Ham’s most recent six home matches, and BTTS is a real possibility today. Bet on both teams to score at -135 odds.

NBA - Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 1/6 8:00 PM EST

In their second meeting in four days, the Miami Heat head to Target Center for an NBA on NBC showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5) at 8:00pm EST. On January 3, the Timberwolves picked up a 125-115 win over the Heat.

The Wolves won by ten despite shooting 28.9 percent from three-point range. Minnesota SG Anthony Edwards (O/U 30.5 points tonight) scored 35 in that game and has reached the 30-point threshold in five of his previous seven games.

Heat G Norman Powell (O/U 23.5 points) can only pick up so much slack with Jaime Jaquez Jr. out and Tyler Herro recovering from a toe injury. He has averaged 27.8 points per game over his last five outings, though.

Minnesota should shoot better from beyond the arc tonight and grab another win over the Heat. Lay the points on the Timberwolves -5.5 (-105).

