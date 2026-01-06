bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Lakers vs Pelicans, EPL & NHL

West Ham takes on Nottingham Forest in the EPL at 3:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL at 7:00 PM ET, and the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at 8:00 PM ET.

It’s the perfect day to sign up, place your bets, and enjoy the thrill of real-time sports outcomes.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Enter the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to claim $150 in Bonus Bets and elevate your plays across the biggest NBA, NHL, and EPL matchups.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code

Sign Up – Visit bet365 through the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Deposit & Bet – Add at least $10 to your account, then place a $5+ wager on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll instantly receive $150 in Bonus Bets to use across the NBA, NHL, soccer, and more. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Step into the action with confidence with bet365’s other welcome offer—your first wager is fully protected. If it doesn’t hit, your stake is returned as bonus funds, up to $1,000. With bonus bets ready to play, you can jump straight into marquee matchups and turn every game into your next big win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet3655 bonus code

EPL—West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, 3:00 PM ET

This matchup is a pivotal relegation battle, and the betting markets reflect how tight but treacherous this fixture feels, with the draw sitting near +240.

West Ham’s (+215 ML) recent form has been poor defensively, conceding in every league match at home. Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen remains their key attacking threat for anytime-scorer or goal/assist props, given his central role in their limited offense.

Nottingham Forest (+130 ML) have managed to create chances but have struggled to finish consistently, making players like Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi attractive for shots or key-chance props if you expect them to unlock West Ham’s leaky back line.

The over/under 2.5 goals market currently sits close to even (around -106), hinting at a balanced expectation for goals given both sides’ defensive woes and recent results. Both teams to score is another popular angle, reflecting that neither defence has been particularly reliable.

NHL—Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7:00 PM ET

Carolina (-134) has been up and down recently, but just snapped a losing skid with a solid 3-1 win over New Jersey, and forwards like Nikolaj Ehlers and Sebastian Aho are key contributors with multi-point upside in player props.

The Stars (+112), despite boasting one of the league’s top offenses and a dangerous power play, are winless in their last five games, a slump that makes them vulnerable but also potentially attractive on the spread or puck line at +1.5.

Dallas’ high-scoring forwards like Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston provide strong anytime points or shots on goal prop value, especially if the Stars can break out of their funk. Recent head-to-head history is evenly split, adding to the potential for a tight battle where both teams find the back of the net.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles (-200) has been far more consistent this season and holds a 3-2 record over its last five, while New Orleans is mired in a seven-game losing streak and ranks near the bottom of the league both offensively and defensively.

The Lakers are led by star duo Luka Dončić and LeBron James, both capable of dominating scoring and assist props, and Rui Hachimura could return from injury to help stretch the lineup.

For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III and Saddiq Bey remain the primary offensive options, but the Pelicans have struggled to shut down elite scorers and have one of the worst road records in the NBA.

Recent head-to-head history shows the Lakers dominating this series, including a 133-121 win earlier this season, and New Orleans has failed to slow Los Angeles’ attack in either matchup.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.