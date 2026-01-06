Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Cavs vs Pacers, NHL & Predictions Markets

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7:00 PM ET. Expect a clash of styles as Cleveland’s defensive grit meets Indiana’s fast‑paced offense.

On the ice, the Colorado Avalanche battle the Tampa Bay Lightning also at 7:00 PM ET. Two powerhouse teams collide—Colorado’s dynamic attack against Tampa Bay’s championship pedigree.

Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to get more for your bankroll for tonight’s high-intensity action.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Sign Up – Head to Kalshi online or download the mobile app. Create Your Account – Click Sign Up and enter your name, email, password, and required details. Apply Promo Code – Enter GOAL in the promo field to secure your $10 bonus. Verify & Complete – Confirm your email and finalize your setup. Fund Your Account – Make a deposit to unlock trading access. Start Trading – Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more—buy contracts up to $100. Claim Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes in the NFL, NBA, college football, and beyond.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Every Kalshi contract is priced in cents—so 60¢ reflects a 60% chance the event will occur. Transparent, market‑driven, and updated in real time, Kalshi empowers you to transform insights into trades. From the NBA and NHL to politics, economics, and beyond—Kalshi makes every prediction an opportunity.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers, Jan 6, 7:00 PM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Indiana Pacers in an NBA regular-season game where Cleveland is widely favored. Kalshi has the Cavaliers at -7 on the spread (52¢), while the Pacers are underdogs on the moneyline at 35¢, reflecting Indiana’s struggles this season and Cleveland’s stronger form.

The over/under total is set at 234.5 points, suggesting expectations for a relatively high-scoring affair. Cleveland enters with a solid 20-17 record and has won previous meetings this season, while Indiana’s 6-30 start and injury issues have contributed to its underdog status.

Despite the odds favoring the Cavs, watch closely to see if the Pacers can leverage home court and slow the pace to stay competitive.

NHL-Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Jan 6, 7:00 PM ET

In this NHL regular-season matchup, Kalshi has Colorado as a slight favorite (moneyline around 54¢) with Tampa Bay as the underdog near 47¢. The puck line expectation favors Colorado by about 1.5 goals (33¢), and the game total (over/under) is often set near 6.5 goals, pointing to a moderately balanced offensive projection.

Tampa Bay rides recent momentum with a multi-game win streak, while Colorado boasts one of the best records in the league, making this a competitive tilt between two top teams. Recent history shows both teams can score and win close games, so while the Avalanche are marginally more likely to prevail, the Lightning still have a legitimate chance to steal it at home.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s your gateway to trading on the events that shape our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell contracts tied directly to real outcomes.

By transforming breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi delivers a transparent, probability‑driven system that empowers you to anticipate what’s next and engage with the world in bold, dynamic ways.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

43° to 44° (28%)

39° to 40° (25s%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (90%)

Cut 25bps (11%)

#2 US Netflix Show this week?

Run Away (74%)

Stranger Things 5 (13%)

Artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners at the end of January?

Bruno Mars (73%)

The Weeknd (24%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world outcomes simple and transparent by offering straightforward “Yes” or “No” contracts priced in cents, where 55¢ reflects a 55% chance the event will occur. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees.

With live prices that move in real time based on trading activity, you can stay ahead by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to discover markets across sports, politics, economics, and more, turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.