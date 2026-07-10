The five best early value bets in the 26-27 Premier League outright markets

A new Premier League season means new odds. With managerial upheaval and transfers aplenty already, there’s value to be had at both ends of the table.

2026-27 Premier League Outright Markets Odds Nottingham Forest (Top Half Finish) +175 Arsenal to finish in the Top 2 -139 Tottenham (Top 6 Finish) +120 Ipswich Town to be Relegated: No +110 Ipswich Top Promoted Club +135

Odds courtesy of US Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Can Forest find success during Glasner’s reign?

Eyebrows were raised when Nottingham Forest announced the departure of former boss Vitor Pereira earlier this month. The Portuguese manager was influential in steering Forest away from relegation fears in the second half of last season.

However, Forest then pulled off arguably the biggest managerial coup of the summer so far. Former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner agreed terms to move to The City Ground, having initially appeared as a shoo-in for the AC Milan job.

Glasner delivered an FA Cup, Community Shield and a Conference League triumph at Palace. This led to the Austrian being courted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs before opting for life at The City Ground.

He has already waxed lyrical about the potential he sees in this squad. It’s also worth remembering that Forest finished seventh and reached the Europa League semi-finals within the past two seasons. Their 16th-placed struggle last season owed plenty to the chaos of four managers in one campaign.

In which case, backing them to finish in the top 10 under an elite coach doesn’t feel so outlandish, especially at a current probability of only 36%.

The one caveat is the relationship between Glasner and Forest’s unpredictable Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis. Glasner was publicly critical of the Palace hierarchy for a lack of ambition. If he speaks out against Marinakis, his time in Nottingham could be short-lived.

The bookies are yet to price up a First Manager to be Sacked market, but when they do, it could be an intriguing angle to consider if Forest make a poor start.

Will big-spending Spurs be a serious force in 2026-27?

Tottenham have suffered back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, with last season ending in relief on the final day. Joao Palhinha's goal against Everton ensured Spurs would avoid the drop into the Championship. Spurs’ ownership group have responded with the most aggressive window in the club's history.

The Lewis family have committed upwards of £237m to new faces for boss Roberto De Zerbi already this summer. There’s still eight weeks of the transfer window to go.

They smashed their transfer record twice with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali joining in a midfield rebuild. Jan Paul van Hecke was signed for £52m from Brighton.

Meanwhile, a string of EPL experience has arrived on free transfers. Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi all add much-needed squad depth.

As De Zerbi’s been handed many of his recruits early in pre-season, he can get to work on the training ground quickly. He has ample time to drill his demanding system into Spurs’ new-look side.

With Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all bedding in new managers, the door to the top six is more open than usual. Spurs could be worth a wager at a probability of just 47.62%.

Does Arsenal with Arteta at the helm have a clear path to the top of the Premier League?

Arsenal ended their 22-year title drought in style last season, finishing seven points clear on 85 and sealing the crown with a game to spare, built on a league-best defence that earned David Raya another Golden Glove.

Mikel Arteta's champions return largely settled, while their rivals reset, which makes their 58.14% probability of finishing in the top 2 at the end of the season the value pick.

You have to consider the state of the chasing pack first. Man City start life without Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool embark on a new era with Andoni Iraola. Chelsea have also hit the reset button and appointed Xabi Alonso.

Manchester United were the best of the rest in third last season. However, backing the Red Devils to out-sprint the Gunners, who have only strengthened their title-winning squad so far and are likely to continue doing so as they look to go beyond the achievements of last season.

For Mikel Arteta, the goal this season is to do what he failed to do last season: ensure at least a double. To do so, the Spaniard needs to ensure a significantly deeper bench and has started with another defensive transfer, Piero Hincapie from Leverkusen.

Whatever goals Arsenal has beyond the Premier League, a top 2 finish for the Gunners is almost certain.

Could Gary O’Neil help the Tractor Boys to plough their way to safety?

Ipswich sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. In doing so, Kieran McKenna sealed a third promotion in four seasons for the Tractor Boys.

The Northern Irishman then dropped the bombshell of his departure from Portman Road. The former Manchester United assistant coach cited burnout, paving the way for Gary O’Neil to step into the Suffolk hotseat.

O’Neil was lured to East Anglia from Strasbourg, desperate to prove people wrong after a disappointing end to his Wolves reign.

Although Ipswich eventually finished 19th in the top flight in 2024-25, it was no embarrassment. They were often on the wrong side of fine margins in matches.

They lost the fewest matches (24) in the bottom three, with a squad that had largely been with them since League One. Their expected wins (xW) totaled eight, four more than their actual win tally, indicating they were often unlucky.

O’Neil has previous with keeping teams in the division. He steered Bournemouth to survival and repeated the feat with Wolves. The Tractor Boys are expected to invest heavily in their playing squad this summer, with a £175m+ budget mooted in the industry.

They’ve recently smashed their transfer record with the signing of Brazilian forward Emerson from Ligue 1 side Toulouse. The 21-year-old is a player with a high ceiling and has the physical tools to thrive in the EPL.

More signings of a similar level of physicality would go a long way to helping Ipswich compete.

On the opening day of the season, they are at home to last season’s surprise package, Sunderland. The Black Cats have several players who have been active at the World Cup, so O’Neil will be desperate to catch them cold and get up and running.

We can currently back Town to avoid the drop at a probability of 47.62%. The season match-up with last season’s Championship champions, Coventry, is also interesting.

Town beat Coventry home and away in the league last season. They also have recent Premier League miles in their legs and are expected to spend more heavily than the Sky Blues.

A probability of 42.55% for Ipswich to be the top promoted club offers a valuable betting opportunity, especially if they get off to a positive start against Sunderland and win the H2H duel as they’ve already done before.