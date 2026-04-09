Nice vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: The Giallorossi to emerge victorious

Fresh from their victory in the first Rome derby of the Serie A season, AS Roma are in good shape to win their first UEL game of 25/26 in Nice.

Best bets for Nice vs Roma

Roma Moneyline @ +130 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @-104 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ +120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Away win is on the cards

It’s clear that Nice are struggling at the moment. Their midfield injury crisis does them no favours, but football doesn’t pause for anyone, and Roma will head to the French Riviera determined to impose themselves.

Nice’s questionable defensive record, coupled with their lack of depth in key areas, means they are likely to be vulnerable against a Roma side buoyed by their win over their arch rivals.

Backing Roma to get the job done at a probability of 44.44% is just about worthwhile. Neither team has drawn a single game in their domestic seasons so far, so we anticipate an all-or-nothing contest.

Nice vs Roma Bet 1: Roma Moneyline@ +130 with BetMGM

Low-scoring contest anticipated

Although Nice have shipped nine goals in five games – including four in their last game – Roma have conceded only one goal in four matches. The Giallorossi have also scored just three goals in four games, which means their games have featured just one goal per game, on average.

Yet, there is still a 52.63% probability that Wednesday night’s game could feature two or fewer goals scored.

With Nice struggling for midfield firepower and dynamism, it is hard to see Nice playing on the front foot and scoring with freedom.

Nice vs Roma Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @-104 with BetMGM

Value bet based on Roma’s defensive record

Given that Roma have kept clean sheets in 75% of their Serie A games so far this season, backing only one team to score in this game is the value pick of our trio of Nice vs Roma predictions.

The betting markets give a probability of 47.62% of either side keeping a clean sheet. We’re happy to take this on, expecting the visitors will be the ones to shut out Franck Haise’s side.

Taking this bet also gives us cover if Roma don’t turn up and are comprehensively outplayed by Nice. In that case, the hosts could still go on to win with a clean sheet of their own.

Nice vs Roma Bet 3: Both teams to score (No) @ +120 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

OGC Nice and AS Roma prepare for their first league phase game of the 2025/26 Europa League campaign, with Franck Haise’s men hosting Roma at the Allianz Riviera.

The Eagles have had a very inconsistent start to the new Ligue 1 season, with two wins and three defeats in their first five domestic league games. They’ve shipped nine goals in five games, which is a worse defensive record than third-bottom Nantes.

Before welcoming Roma, Nice suffered a heavy 4-1 loss at Brest. Nice enjoyed the majority of possession and twice as many goal attempts but still found themselves on the end of a heavy defeat. Haise lacks depth in midfield right now due to several long-term casualties, so wholesale changes after the heavy defeat seem unlikely.

The Giallorossi go into this fixture in a very different frame of mind. They won the first Rome derby of the 2025/26 Serie A season, edging out Lazio in a 1-0 victory, with their bitter rivals also finishing the game with nine men. Gian Piero Gasperini brings Europa League pedigree, having steered former club Atalanta to the title in 2023/24.

Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala, is Roma’s main fitness concern. The long-serving attacker missed the Lazio game after a knock in the loss to Torino. Recent loan signing, Leon Bailey, is also unavailable for selection due to an injury sustained in his first training session after a temporary switch from Aston Villa.

Probable lineups for Nice vs Roma

Nice expected lineup: Diouf; Boudaoui, Oppong, Bah, Bard, Clauss, Gouveia, Vanhoutte, Diop, Boga, Moffi

Roma expected lineup: Svilar; Rensch, Celik, Ndicka, Mancini, Cristante, Kone, Soule, Angelino, Pellegrini, Ferguson