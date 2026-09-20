Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Cowboys & Prediction Markets

After both teams succumbed to Week 1 losses, the Washington Commanders (35¢) and Dallas Cowboys (66¢) meet in Arlington, TX, in a 4:25pm ET NFC East matchup. Before kickoff, sign up using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $50 in bonuses.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/20/2026

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys put in an underwhelming performance in a 28-20 loss to the Giants on Sunday. America’s Team has only lost one of its previous nine home openers, though, and is a 3.5-point favorite for this afternoon’s game.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Download the Polymarket US app by clicking on this link When asked for a promo or referral code, type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, go through all of the sign-up steps and enter all of the mandatory information After you’ve finished creating your account, fund your account with a deposit of $10+ You will unlock $50 in trading bonuses by completing the steps above

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The Commanders put up a fight in Week 1 on the road against the Eagles, but have struggled against the Cowboys recently. Below, we’ll discuss how things may play out and share some top trades.

Washington Commanders (0-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (0-1) - 9/20 - 4:25 PM ET

Both the Washington Commanders (35¢) and Dallas Cowboys (66¢) will be looking to avert early-season disaster when they meet for the first time this season at AT&T Stadium (FOX).

A Cowboys loss would sting hard, as they’re listed as 4.5-point home favorites and were favored in the Week 1 loss against the Giants. Dallas couldn’t get its offense going last Sunday, but the Cowboys have won five of the last six over Washington.

Meanwhile, the Commanders put up a surprising fight on the road against the Eagles. Washington lost by just two points and was a failed two-point conversion away from tying it up.

While the Cowboys are clear favorites and have won eight of their last nine home openers, this should be easy. America’s Team should come away with a victory, but I’d trade on Commanders +4.5 at 52¢ a pop.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

After giving up a joint NFL-worst 2.1 passing touchdowns per game in 2025, the Cowboys allowed three passing TDs in Week 1.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels should find success against this Cowboys secondary. Trade on Daniels 2+ passing touchdowns at 41¢.

Daniels targeted new wideout Stefon Diggs nine times in Week 1. Diggs caught four passes for 55 yards and a score. Expect him to get plenty of looks again and buy contracts on Diggs 50+ receiving yards at 48¢.

Make a combo with Commanders +4.5, Daniels 2+ TD passes, and Diggs 50+ receiving yards at 6.34x.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket is now offering much more than sports markets. Check the app to see all of the latest markets, but here are some of this weekend’s trending events:

Fed Decision in October

No Change 51¢

25 bps Increase 50¢

NY Giants vs LA Rams

Giants 26¢

Rams 74¢

LA Mayoral Election Winner

Karen Bass 61¢

Nithya Raman 42¢

You may buy contracts on a “Yes” or a “No” on any of the options above. The prices you see correspond to the projected probability of that specific event happening.

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