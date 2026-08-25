Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for LASK vs Celtic & Prediction Markets, UCL

With one foot in the League Phase following last week’s 3-0 victory, Celtic (28¢) head to Austria for the second leg of their Champions League Play-off against LASK (49¢) at 3:00pm ET. First, get a $20 bonus for the match by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/25/2026

Celtic were clinical in the first leg, going ahead by three goals despite having fewer chances than LASK. The hosts will hope that playing in front of the home crowd in Linz will make a difference, where they’ve scored seven goals in two games this season.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

This offer may only be claimed through the Polymarket US app, which can be downloaded here on Apple and Android devices Hit the “Sign Up” button and enter all the mandatory information In the promo section, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL When you’ve verified your email/account, make your first deposit worth $10 or more Making your qualifying deposit will earn you a $20 trading bonus, which can be used on any Polymarket US sports market

Polymarket new trader offer is limited to users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Champions League Play-off

The trading outlook for today’s LASK vs Celtic clash is interesting, as the hosts are favored to win. With LASK needing to push for goals to have any hope of staying in the competition, we’ll go through some of the key trades to make on the match.

LASK vs Celtic - 8/25 - 3:00 PM ET

Austrian champion LASK (49¢) head into their 3:00pm ET Champions League Play-off match against Scottish powerhouse Celtic (28¢), down 3-0 on aggregate and needing a miracle. Today’s game at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz will stream live on Paramount+.

LASK certainly won’t go down without a fight. They created more chances than Celtic in the first leg but were let down by their finishing. Highly motivated to get an early goal this time around, given their position, trading on LASK to score first (59¢) is a decent idea.

Since bolstering their forward line, Celtic have been highly efficient. They’ve scored at least three goals in three successive matches. With the hosts needing to push forward to overturn the scoreline, Celtic may sometimes have numerical advantages in the final third.

That said, trade on both teams to score here at 63¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Soccer fans have hundreds of matches each week to trade on Polymarket US. The app is made for sports trading, with options across all major sports. Check out some of this week’s trending markets below:

UEFA Champions League Play-off: Lyon vs Fenerbahce

Lyon to Advance 67¢

Fenerbahce to Advance 34¢

NCAA Football: Conference to Win the National Championship

SEC 40¢

Big Ten 37¢

FBS Independents 14¢

ACC 12¢

Big 12 11¢

WNBA: Assists Per Game Leader

Caitlin Clark 60¢

Alyssa Thomas 41¢

New Polymarket users should know that prices are listed in cents and reflect an event’s projected probability. You always have the option of trading on either a “Yes” or a “No” on each outcome and can buy or sell contracts at any time before an event concludes.

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