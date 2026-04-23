Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for 2026 NFL Draft First Round

Grab a $10 bonus for the First Round of the NFL Draft at 8:00pm ET tonight on Kalshi. New users in most states can sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade $10+ to get the bonus. Kalshi is offering over 240 markets on the NFL Draft alone.

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While Fernando Mendoza seems to be the consensus number one pick, there is a lot more uncertainty elsewhere in the First Round. So, we’ll cover some of the top trades you can make on other markets, like the #2 Overall Pick and the number of QBs drafted in the First Round.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Our detailed guide will make it easy for you to claim the Kalshi promo code and get $10 in bonuses for the NFL Draft. Just follow the directions listed below:

Go to Kalshi’s website with the link here or download the app to get going Then, sign up for a new account if you are a new Kalshi user Put in your information along with the promo code GOALMAX Finish setting up your account and complete any requested verification steps With a valid payment method, deposit $10+ and trade $10+ on Kalshi After you’ve purchased at least $10 worth of contracts, you’ll get a $10 bonus to use on any market

With a valid residential address in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC, you may claim this promo code

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the NFL Draft

While the NFL Draft goes until Saturday, most of the big names will be selected on night one. Our NFL expert will have you covered with a few of the top trades you can make on the draft tonight.

NFL Draft First Round - 4/23 - 8:00 PM ET

Tonight, the NFL Draft, in Pittsburgh, PA, starts at 8:00pm ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Trading has halted on Fernando Mendoza to be the #1 pick on Kalshi, given how much of a favorite he is.

The first question mark of the draft is the number two pick, between edge rusher David Bailey and linebacker Arvell Reese. There’s better value in Bailey (44¢) to go to the Jets, since he’s the more pro-ready prospect.

It’s also uncertain whether Mendoza will be the only QB drafted in the first round. Alabama’s Ty Simpson is a potential first-round pick, but a lot of mock drafts have him in the second round. Go with a “No” on 2+ QBs in the first round at 29¢.

I’d also trade on S Caleb Downs to go ahead of DE Reuben Bain at 60¢, given Downs’ playmaking ability and high IQ.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers much more than sports markets. You can trade on elections/politics, culture, and even climate-related events. See some of today’s top markets to trade on below:

Who will be Trump’s next Attorney General?

Lee Zeldin 42¢

Todd Blanche 29¢

Ron DeSantis 8.2¢

Who will be on the cover of Madden NFL 27?

Caleb Williams 89¢

Drake Maye 19¢

Myles Garrett 18¢

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 18¢

When will Bitcoin cross 100k again?

Before June 2026 11¢

Before July 2026 23¢

Before October 2026 33¢

Before January 2027 46¢

On any market, you may trade on either a “Yes” or “No”. Prices are in cents and are usually quite close to an event’s implied probability. You may trade purchased contracts at any time or wait until an event concludes, after which winning contracts are auto-redeemed for $1.00 each.

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